Chris Waldburger
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Rage and Love
Terra
Liberal Myths
Archive
Latest
Top
Discussions
Don't Look Back In Anger
We thought the 90s were a beginning. But they were really an end.
Sep 22
51
Share this post
Don't Look Back In Anger
chriswaldburger.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
9/11, World War I, Covid
With the anniversary of 9/11 passing yesterday, I would like to re-share a piece I wrote two years ago on the links between 9/11, covid, and World War…
Sep 12
21
Share this post
9/11, World War I, Covid
chriswaldburger.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
Evelyn Waugh and JRR Tolkien on World War II
There has been something of a controversy on X, ever since Tucker Carlson released an interview with Darryl Cooper, aka ‘Martyrmade’.
Sep 9
24
Share this post
Evelyn Waugh and JRR Tolkien on World War II
chriswaldburger.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
August 2024
Obama and Biden: Sinister and Hollow
Brief thoughts on the Democratic Convention.
Aug 21
35
Share this post
Obama and Biden: Sinister and Hollow
chriswaldburger.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Towards an Anglo-Futurism
With some inspiration from Nietzsche's Dawn
Aug 17
2
Share this post
Towards an Anglo-Futurism
chriswaldburger.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
24:58
How England Became 'Airstrip One'
Will there always be an England?
Aug 10
51
Share this post
How England Became 'Airstrip One'
chriswaldburger.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15:07
July 2024
Lamentation for France
I am not going to post any images from the horror that was shown in Paris last night.
Jul 27
263
Share this post
Lamentation for France
chriswaldburger.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
American Gerontocracy/Gynocracy
And why a man like Trump is a threat.
Jul 23
90
Share this post
American Gerontocracy/Gynocracy
chriswaldburger.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
29
Inches
Trump leaned forward and turned his head at the last moment, thus avoiding having his brains blown out on live TV:
Jul 17
32
Share this post
Inches
chriswaldburger.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
South Africa Has No Opposition to Gay Race Communism. Does Europe?
Reflections on elections in South Africa, France, Germany, and Britain.
Jul 3
50
Share this post
South Africa Has No Opposition to Gay Race Communism. Does Europe?
chriswaldburger.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
June 2024
Join my new paid subscriber chat
A private space for us to converse and connect
Jun 14
1
Share this post
Join my new paid subscriber chat
chriswaldburger.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
White South Africa
Frequently denounced, rarely understood.
Jun 12
21
Share this post
White South Africa
chriswaldburger.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
© 2024 Chris Waldburger
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts