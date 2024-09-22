Chris Waldburger

Don't Look Back In Anger
We thought the 90s were a beginning. But they were really an end.
9/11, World War I, Covid
With the anniversary of 9/11 passing yesterday, I would like to re-share a piece I wrote two years ago on the links between 9/11, covid, and World War…
Evelyn Waugh and JRR Tolkien on World War II
There has been something of a controversy on X, ever since Tucker Carlson released an interview with Darryl Cooper, aka ‘Martyrmade’.

August 2024

Obama and Biden: Sinister and Hollow
Brief thoughts on the Democratic Convention.
Towards an Anglo-Futurism
With some inspiration from Nietzsche's Dawn
How England Became 'Airstrip One'
Will there always be an England?
July 2024

Lamentation for France
I am not going to post any images from the horror that was shown in Paris last night.
American Gerontocracy/Gynocracy
And why a man like Trump is a threat.
Inches
Trump leaned forward and turned his head at the last moment, thus avoiding having his brains blown out on live TV:
South Africa Has No Opposition to Gay Race Communism. Does Europe?
Reflections on elections in South Africa, France, Germany, and Britain.
June 2024

White South Africa
Frequently denounced, rarely understood.
