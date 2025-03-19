Something far worse than a lab leak happened in Wuhan

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreChris WaldburgerSomething far worse than a lab leak happened in Wuhan11Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2021×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:31-25:31Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Something far worse than a lab leak happened in WuhanMar 19, 202511Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore202ShareTranscriptFor Thomas Verduyn’s piece on Wuhan, see here.For the New York Times’ lab leak piece, see here.For the 2015 BBC piece, ‘The Contagious Thought That Could Kill You’, see here.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreChris WaldburgerWriter in Africa. Sign up to receive content.Writer in Africa. Sign up to receive content.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedRecent EpisodesBlessed are the peacemakers?Mar 1Land grabs and white liberalism in South AfricaFeb 5Towards an Anglo-FuturismAug 17, 2024How England Became 'Airstrip One'Aug 10, 2024
Share this post