We all feel it. It hovers just outside our peripheral vision.

The young men with heart issues. Some who have died. The wife who can’t get pregnant. The cases of ‘turbo-cancer’. The kids who are always sick.

We all know of these cases.

And it’s not going away. For those of us blessed with good health, it just lurks on the edges of our consciousness.

We don’t want to confront it. But we must.

Over these past few years, we have experienced an all-out assault on youth, joy, and freedom. The so-called ‘nanny state’ showed its teeth, its venom.

And the sad truth is that although we want to believe it’s ‘over’, for so many people, it just isn’t. It never will be. For their sake, and for ours, we must not pretend it is.

The teeth are still sharp. The venom still courses through the veins.

Let me show you how.

From a Czech study, published last month, after vaccination and birth data were collected for nearly 3 years:

During the study period, there were approximately 1,300,000 women aged 18–39 years in the Czech Republic, and the proportion of COVID-19-vaccinated women increased from January 2021 until reaching a steady state of around 70% by the end of 2021. At least from June 2021, successful conceptions (SC) per 1000 women were considerably lower for women who were vaccinated, compared to those that were unvaccinated, before SC. Furthermore, SC rates for the vaccinated group were much lower than expected based on their proportion of the total population… In the Czech Republic, successful conception rates were substantially lower for women vaccinated against COVID-19 before conception than for those who were not vaccinated.

Take another example from the other side of the world:

In 2024, Chile experienced a 23% drop in fertility. The biggest drop in the world.

By the end of 2021, Chile had the highest vaccination rate in South America and one of the highest in the world (90%).

Are we allowed to notice this?

What of the children who are being born?

In May this year, the journal Pediatric Rheumatology published a study showing that while covid did not cause any autoimmune issues in children, the vaccinations had:

Our findings suggest that the overall incidence of new-onset autoimmune diseases in children remained relatively stable during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study indicates a potential association between COVID-19 vaccination and an increased risk of developing autoimmune diseases, necessitating further research to elucidate long-term effects in the pediatric population.

Any media outcry? How much further research will really be carried out?

And then we have cancer.

Data from The Ethical Skeptic:

In the US, cancer deaths in the top 17 vaccinated states are running 8-sigma above trend, while in the 4 least vaccinated states, cancer deaths are running 4-sigma above trend.

Deaths in American children are running 22-sigma above trend since early 2021.

We are looking at millions of deaths in the US and around the world caused by willfully malicious policy.

I pointed out at the end of 2022 that South Africa’s largest health insurer, Discovery, was reporting in their own data a three-fold increase in cancer and heart deaths among their members, particularly those younger than 50.

Last year, I reviewed the book Cause Unknown by Edward Dowd.

Dowd is a former BlackRock financial analyst who began to scrutinize all the official government health data in 2020.

He came to the following conclusion by late 2022:

From February 2021 to March 2022, millennials experienced the equivalent of a Vietnam war, with more than 60,000 excess deaths. The Vietnam war took 12 years to kill the same number of healthy young people we’ve just seen die in 12 months.

He recounts the shocking revelation from the CEO of OneAmerica insurance, Scott Davison in January 2022:

We are seeing right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business.

Davison went on to tell him that deaths in working age Americans during the second half of 2021 were 40% higher than before the pandemic.

Dowd shows compellingly how excess death in young people increased after vaccination. Equally, disability claims in American workers soared.

Again, think of the logic. A ‘pandemic’ has come and gone, presumably killing the vulnerable. A wonder vaccine has been injected by the billions. And then deaths and disabilites increase.

I am not saying the covid vaccines are slow-acting rat poison. When I analysed the German data, the injury rate was around 1 in a 1000 doses. The dose was meant to stay in the arm, and some just get unlucky with which cells it integrates, I think.

But extrapolate that across billions…

This is the point a Japanese doctor of pharmaceutical science from the University of Tokyo has made.

Recently in an interview Yasufumi Murakami made the claim based on Japanese data that “the more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die.” You can watch the interview here.

Now bear in mind the following:

Even if you did believe the official pandemic narrative, part of that narrative included, from the beginning, that young people experienced no additive risk from the supposed novel virus covid-19.

John Ioannidis, renowned epidemiologist from Stanford University, calculated the median mortality rate of covid-19 to be 0.27% and for people under 70, the median was 0.05%.

This was made obvious by the ostensibly accidental real-life experiment that took place upon the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The ship was quarantined in Japan in early 2020 after a disembarked passenger returned a positive PCR test.

A ship is full of elderly people and bad ventilation. The median age of both passengers and crew was 59.

Out of the very elderly 3711 passengers, 8 people over 70 would die, translating into a death rate of 0.18%.

(The whole story is rotten anyway because all the deaths took place after the quarantine ended without any real tracking or any thought given to how likely an octogenerian is to die anyway, especially after a long isolation in a small cabin.)

Was this worth locking down the whole world for, as was previously done only for violent, riotous prisoners? Or sending millions upon millions of people into poverty?

No, it was known from the beginning, and admitted, this was possibly dangerous for the elderly. Who could have isolated if they wanted to, while the younger generations reduced any mortality risk through exposure.

But no. We destroyed jobs and lives and then injected kids and young adults with a vaccine that did not reduce mortality in its fraudulent trial and was not even tested for reducing transmission.

What is the source of this malevolence?

We see it right from gestation.

Look at the rate of live births per abortions in Britain.

Nearly 1-in-3 babies are aborted. The same is true in New York City.

Watch British singer Lily Allen joke about the countless abortions she has had here.

This makes sense then:

We were told abortion laws were necessary because of rape and risks to the mother’s health. Bill Clinton famously said he was pro-choice and abortion should be ‘safe, but rare.’

Well, it turns out a lot of this, almost all of this, is just ending the life of a human being. (You cannot argue another human being is not involved. From conception, the embryo has a DNA code and gender.)

Renowned anti-Christian Christopher Hitchens was rational enough to admit this:

We see this same darkness in so much of modern schooling.

Is there any image that sums up the prison-like essence of so much of our education policies around the world?

These children never got to play on the streets of their neighbourhood and never really knew safe city centres. They have been baby-sat by parent-bought, mogul-managed screens.

From birth to childhood to young adulthood.

The median age of first-time home ownership in the US is 56.

In 1980 it was 31.

The vast majority of American debt is not due to military spending. Mandatory spending on benefits equates to a strong majority of their budget.

It is likely around 40% of all expenditure goes to the retired. Meanwhile younger generations are mostly in debt and own no property.

Yes, we masked locked down, and vaccinated against youth and joy.

But the world had been doing far worse than that for decades.

Big Mother reigns.