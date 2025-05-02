'Weary of the Sun': Part Four

My series, ‘Weary of the Sun’, looked at this phrase of Macbeth’s as a metaphor for the spirit of global and even spiritual revolution that drives our elites, a desire to re-create the world, to re-create God in our image, and to repair nature itself. A global managerial state.

Little did I know that soon Britain would literally begin funding plans to dim the sun, in some kind of demented bid to stop global warming.

Thus I return to this series, now in audio form, which has taken such a literal turn, not only to look at this bizarre and juvenile piece of scientism, but equally to look at some obvious truths about climate change, which are self-evident but do not make it into the public narrative. I will look at parallel examples to do with covid too.

Read the first three instalments below.

