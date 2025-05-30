This is the first of a series of essays on significant cultural and artistic figures written for paid subscribers.

A few months ago, eccentric film director and painter David Lynch passed away. Lynch is known for his violent, surreal films that often seemed to defy linear time and logic.

I have been pondering over some of his work this year.

What struck me in the aftermath of his death was how the people who had worked with him closely remembered him as a supremely calm and gentle person.

He died during the Los Angeles fires and Laura Dern, whose career he had kickstarted with the mystery film Blue Velvet, wrote of his passing:

I know you were worried for everyone’s heartbreak and loss, and yet still, like your films, while horror is happening, you always believed in the light and the goodness in people and held hope for our city and all those who live here… On Blue Velvet, you took me and Kyle MacLachlan under your wing and treated us as essential collaborators. Your deep inclusion of us as partners and peers profoundly shaped us both. You believed in the ritual of art and the grace that deserves to be given to it. My first memory of this was a warm wind floating over us on a Wilmington, N.C., summer night where you played Shostakovich while we filmed so we could understand the feeling of mystery you longed for…

Kyle MacLachlan, pictured above in his Twin Peaks role as FBI Agent Dale Cooper, wrote:

What I saw in him was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him. He was in touch with something the rest of us wish we could get to.

Another Twin Peaks actress, Lara Flynn Boyle, recalled her days on the television show by saying:

We were at the helm of a piece of heaven on Twin Peaks and we just went where David Lynch told us. That might sound very obscure but it really is true. How he sees the world is how we should all see the world.

Twin Peaks, for those who do not know, is about the investigation of a brutal murder of a high school girl in a small American town, an investigation that only gets darker and more eerie as time passes.

I would never, initially, have imagined anybody describing the making of such a show as ‘a piece of heaven.’ Yet such a description is of a piece with how so many people have described a man whose stories and images never strayed far from brutality and darkness… He was in touch with something…

His mix of the quirky and the horrific led to his own adjective. Just as we read of the ‘Dickensian’, it is common parlance to refer to the ‘Lynchian’.

For most critics, ‘Lynchianism’ is the juxtaposition of innocent, nostalgic Americana (such as quaint small-town diners and picket fences) with violence and horror, in a bid to expose the duality and dark underbelly of the American dream.

But I don’t think that is what he was saying, not at all.

What he was saying is, in fact, almost the reverse of this, and it is this which makes him an important artist in an epoch of deconstructive postmodernism and cynicism.

David Lynch was not a cynic. Nor did he have a kind of Tarantino-esque violence fetish. Despite his depiction of extreme violence, it was never done to ‘stylize’ violence but to jolt the audience out of a kind of complacency.

In an interview, Lynch once said:

The worst thing about this modern world is that people think you get killed on television with zero pain and zero blood. It must enter into kids’ heads that it’s not very messy to kill somebody, and it doesn’t hurt that much. That’s a real sickness to me. That’s a real sick thing.

The premise of Twin Peaks was to take the detective genre and make it shocking and awful to watch. There was only ever going to be the focus on the one murder, the one investigation. And his initial plan was for it to never be solved until the last episode. The audience was going to be made to feel the violence and horror of this death in an ongoing, unresolved story.

This was to be Lynch’s personal assault on the age of television and casual violence, of food wrapped in plastic and bad coffee…