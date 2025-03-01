Chris Waldburger
Blessed are the peacemakers?
Blessed are the peacemakers?

Zelensky v Trump
Mar 01, 2025
My thoughts after watching all 50 minutes of yesterday’s press conference, in the light of decades of history.

(Something I did not cover in the thirty minutes above, is just how stupid Zelensky’s behaviour was, strategically and personally. Rolling your eyes, challenging the American President and his VP rudely, in the White House, is simply bizarre, especially considering the amount of aid his regime receives from US taxpayers.)

