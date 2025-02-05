Chris Waldburger
Chris Waldburger
Land grabs and white liberalism in South Africa
2
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -22:30
-22:30

Land grabs and white liberalism in South Africa

A psychological disorder
Feb 05, 2025
2
2
Share
Transcript

In which I suggest that defending or rationalizing property seizures in South Africa has no ground in reason. We are confronting a psychological disease.

Discussion about this podcast

Chris Waldburger
Chris Waldburger
Writer in Africa.
Sign up to receive content.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Towards an Anglo-Futurism
How England Became 'Airstrip One'