I encourage you to read Part 1 and Part 2 of this series before reading Part 3 below.

Man’s primordial sin was choosing the fruit of the Knowledge of Good and Evil instead of Life.

I have long pondered this mystery. We think of knowing good and evil as an important part of justice or of being righteous. Why was this the great sin that led to the Fall?

We read that the Serpent told Eve to eat the fruit so that she could be like God. Choosing to know good and evil, especially in a state of innocence, is another way of trying to be God, of trying to judge existence itself, to weigh it in the balance with oneself at the centre.

This spirit was present in Eden, is present in us, and comes to light in grand historical crescendoes, in such moments as the French and Bolshevik Revolutions, when men try to reset the clock to Year Zero, when men reject Life in all its complexity, tragedy, and comedy, in order to remake the world, because they have found fault with Life.

Whittaker Chambers, former Communist spy in the US and later the great witness to its covert presence in the American ruling class, once described Communism as mankind’s ‘second oldest faith,’ the faith whispered by the Serpent.

He also wrote:

The revolutionary heart of Communism is not the theatrical appeal: ‘Workers of the world, unite. You have a world to gain.’ It is a simple statement of Karl Marx, further simplified for handy use: ‘Philosophies have explained the world; it is necessary to change the world.’ Communists are bound together by no secret oath. The tie that binds them across the frontiers of nations, across barriers of language, and differences of class and education, in defiance of religion, morality, truth, law, honor, the weaknesses of the body and the irresolutions of the mind, even unto death, is a simple conviction: It is necessary to change the world.

This second oldest faith was visible in the era after the Fall when ancient men attempted to build a great tower to heaven, the Tower of Babel, in order to make a name for themselves, to avoid being scattered, to create a counter-creation of sorts, a great rebuilding of the earth.

In Part One, I attempted to show that this revolutionary spirit is not simply confined to Communism. We can see it in the old tradition of Talmudic-Kabbalah, in the Judaistic principle of Tikkun Olam, the desire to re-make not only the world, but God himself.

This is why secular religion usurped our oldest faith, Edenic Life, last century, even in the so-called free world of the non-Communist West. The managerial state can end history, we were told. The state can manage us in such a way that ethnic and confessional differences shall never divide us again. Our technocrats, defying ‘pandemics’, making money out of nothing, re-wiring the human mind for the sake of ‘tolerance’, can build a tower to heaven, but this time one that will endure. We have greater technology now than bricks. (More on that below.)

In Part One, I began with Syria when, as I was writing, the Assad regime was falling to Al Qaeda/ISIS militants backed by NATO and Israel.

This alliance is no coincidence, nor should one deem it ‘unlikely’. Such partners share a desire to sweep away history and culture in the name of ideology, Life replaced by Knowledge.

The world saw almost the exact same partnership at work in one of the Empire’s first great military interventions after the Cold War, particularly notable because it took place in the European world and not in the Middle East as something of a precursor to Ukraine, 2014.

This was the NATO attack on Yugoslavia in 1998, when the US and the UK convinced the world that the Islamic Kosovo Liberation Army was a heroic, embattled force for freedom against bigoted Orthodox Serbs. Belgrade would be bombed for months, and the great rift with post-Soviet Russia would commence.

One wonders why the West embraced trade and an increased normalisation with China in the 1990s, who continued to be ruled by the Communists, and so quickly alienated a Russia that had shrugged off Communist rule and re-embraced their historical Orthodox faith?

Because the CCP shares the same technocratic faith as the West. Russia’s (or Serbia’s) return to any semblance of a ‘blood and soil’ identity was anathema to the postwar order.

This is the meaning of Ukraine as an arrow aimed at Moscow. As well as the cancelled elections in Romania. Or the great refusal to acknowledge the assault on white South Africans.

Putin, for all his flaws and shortcomings, is not wrong when he describes his enemies as the ‘Empire of Lies,’ precisely because of the great denial of ethnos, of life, and the concomitant great embrace of Babel and its technocracy.

We have seen how this embrace was given great impetus by principles such as Tikkun Olam, ‘ordeals of civility’, and ‘Mercurianism.’ Articles of the second oldest faith.

It is appropriate now to examine the resulting technocracy in more detail.

One figure is very useful in this regard as a focal point: Tony Blair and his global Institute.

Blair posited himself as a transformational figure in left-wing politics, famously proposing a ‘third way’ beyond Old Labour’s socialism and free market capitalism. Alongside Bill Clinton, Blair pioneered a left wing ‘market economy’ coupled with a state that led a ‘whole of society/whole of planet’ approach to achieving egalitarianism and global liberalism.

In 1994, we see him aligning policy with Rupert Murdoch and with Israel. In 1996, we see Blair pitching the idea of a ‘stakeholder economy’ for ‘One Nation’ under ‘New Labour’.

There is no need for the state to directly own all industry, all media. Its commissars simply deploy organically into NGOs, tech, investment companies, pharma, etc. The ‘party line’ of vaccines, military and health policy, social policy, is all naturally enforced by a set of elites who need not be in government.

In a sense, Blair embodies this great transcendence of ‘politics’ so we can all focus on ‘facts’, ‘science’, and ‘humanitarianism’. Thatcher loved Blair. Cameron loved Blair. Starmer loves Blair. And Clinton, Bush, and Obama all did too. In South Africa, Helen Zille, former Cape Town Mayor, Western Cape Premier, and the architect of the globalist liberal party, the Democratic Alliance, has made Blair’s book on leadership mandatory reading for party leaders. He is the zeitgeist.

He is present at Kosovo. In Iraq. He is there at the great opening of borders. See his weaponisation of the bureaucracy. See his post-premiership vaccine obsession, stating that vaccines should never be political because it is just basic ‘science’. How could you question that? Shut up and roll up your sleeves. The man has never rescinded his love for Chinese-style lockdowns. ‘They worked.’

(Of course, when there are actual problems, such as crime, illegal immigration, fires or hurricanes, somehow this great conglomerate of experts are able to fail with such ease.)

If something is said to be beyond ‘political’, it means it is not to be up for debate. In a similar vein, if one describes one’s foreign policy as ‘humanitarian’, there can be no limiting principle. Why would you question the value for human life? And best to ignore the mass starvation and mass death caused by Blair, Clinton, Bush, Cameron, and Obama as they pursued liberal interventionism.

But we know this recent history.

What does Blair and his influential Blair Institute, as great representatives of the spirit of the age, have in store for us in the future?