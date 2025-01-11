I encourage you to read Part 1 of this series before reading Part 2 below.

Tikkun Olam is the Talmudic-Kabbalah doctrine of the mystical necessity both to repair the world and to repair God. In so doing, nature is to be undone. The material world is to become purely virtual. We are weary of the sun. We long for a transcendence of nature and perhaps even death.

The idea of repairing the world (and especially its modern pinnacle in European Christendom) often stems from the personality’s individual desire to survive the ordeal of being integrated into such a world at personal cost.

On a small scale, my old university, the University of Cape Town, witnessed similar ‘ordeals’ in past years. Students arrive with a poor educational foundation, become bewildered at their devastating inability to succeed or climb the hierarchical ladder, and then turn to destruction. ‘If I cannot succeed here, the institution must be corrupt. It must be racist.’ What followed was the flinging of faeces at statues and the burning of buildings and old paintings. (As well as a bizarre attempt to abolish gravity.)

Is this less sophisticated than Marxism or Freudianism? Perhaps. But thus not nearly as destructive to the culture. Freud and Marx painted the European establishment as corrupted by sexual repression and pseudo-guilt, as the mere result of class warfare. This became academic orthodoxy in many parts of the world. Tikkun Olam therefore transmuted into a revolutionary spirit right in the heart of the West.

It was not all destructive, obviously. Many people have thrived in modernity, despite the destruction of culture in our times and utter European carnage a generation ago.

Pharmaceutical companies (like Pfizer, led by a Jewish-Greek vet, Albert Bourla), financial institutions, insurance, and tech have all boomed post-war. Western industrial companies, blue collar workers, and religious people, less so, in the face of offshoring, the financialization of economies, mass immigration, and widespread desacralization.

A figure like George Soros is emblematic of the age. Holocaust ‘survivor’ (apparently). Currency manipulator. Global philanthropist with the ideal of a planetary ‘open society’.

And, given the background of the likes of Soros, and Bourla, that is perhaps no coincidence.

This is the claim of Russian-Jewish historian, Yuri Slezkine, who writes from his academic tenures at Stanford and Berkeley in the US.

His key work is entitled The Jewish Century, and in it he uses the paradigm of Apollonians (named for the god of the sun) vs Mercurians (named for the god of commerce) to make the case for the key claim of his book, made obvious by its title.