This publication gained traction by identifying something starkly wrong with the covid narrative.

In 2021, the British government was reporting far more covid deaths in the vaccinated than the unvaccinated.

These clear, accessible data points are important. They provide the hooks, the gateways, that allow people to feel comfortable with the gut-instinct they already have: governments and health authorities have been spitting in our faces for years.

Jessica Hockett has brought the world’s attention to an even stranger, and more important data point: the mystery of New York City in the ‘first wave’ of 2020.

(You may know Jessica by her Twitter/X persona: @EWoodhouse7. Images below come from her timeline or from Panda.)

In short, no virus can possibly explain this graph:

As Jessica says, viruses are not bombs. It is impossible for viral deaths to kick off like this so suddenly, and then drop almost at the same rate.

It is impossible for a virus that posed negligible risk for the young to increase death rates for all age groups at the same time:

In short, what happened in New York?

What happened in New York that led to worse outcomes than were experienced on the floating elderly quarantine prison ship that was the Diamond Princess? (Let alone Sweden.)

Why did NYC do so much worse than Chicago?

How did so many people die in New York hospitals, even as emergency visits to the hospital at the ‘epicenter of the epicenter’ cratered?

In a matter of weeks, New York City experienced the equivalent of ten 9/11s. 27 000 more people died than in that same time period than in 2019.

At the same time, the city and Governor Andrew Cuomo became the stars of the new global covid reality show. Cuomo would win an Emmy Award for his bizarre press conferences. New York would be lauded by the likes of Fauci - “They did it right.”

The New York experience was central to the entire global story.

What did they do? WHy did so mnay people die?

We’re not sure because nobody is telling us, and the hospitals did not allow any observers in.

It seems however that either the hospitals were killing people with treatment, or the data is fraudulent, or both.

Jessica is doing sterling work asking these questions and illustrating yet another reason to believe the entire pandemic was a work of deceit and manmade destruction.

I was privileged to have a 30-minute conversation with her on Twitter this past week to discuss all of the above.

You can listen to the recording here.

Enjoy and share.

