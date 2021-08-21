BOMBSHELL UK data destroys entire premise for vaccine push
The media can read just as well as me (maybe), but somehow it is left to me to report this.
This is an absolute game-changer.
The UK government just reported the following data, tucked away in their report on variants of concern:
Less than a third of delta variant deaths are in the unvaccinated.
Let me say that another way - two-thirds of Delta deaths in the UK are in the jabbed.
To be specific:
From the 1st of February to the 2nd of August, the UK…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.