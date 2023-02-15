Ian Macleod is a South African businessman and writer who put his head above the parapet during our great revolutionary times to criticize lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and racial and sexual insanities in schools.

I first came to know of him when he launched a scathing series for Morning Shot on Discovery Health’s vaccine mandate in South Africa. (I recently wrote about the criminality of Discovery Health here.)

He then took on his own school when they became the first school in the country to invite ‘transgender’ students into boarding houses and bathrooms - to go with their new regime of diversity commissars in honour of George Floyd (pbuh).

I have written on my own experiences with the left-wing madness in schools a few times: on the Cornwall Hill ‘controversy’, the radical sexual agenda at Bishops, and most notably this piece below:

Naturally, Ian and I have a lot to talk about.

So I sat down with him on his new interview venture where we discussed in two parts this ugly darkness which has captured South African schools and how to fight back.

Part One:

Part Two: