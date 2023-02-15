Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Macleod's avatar
Ian Macleod
Feb 15, 2023

Thanks for joining me, Chris. Lots of new thoughts on an area I spend lots of time on that had me puzzling anew.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture