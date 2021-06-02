A school I taught at a decade ago is, like many other private or wealthy government South African schools, having its moment of reckoning with allegations of institutional racism.
Cornwall Hill College is a private, co-ed school just outside Pretoria. When I briefly worked there, the school was known for its very, very strong academics, its great facilit…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.