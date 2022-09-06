When I was young, it was not considered a core part of the curriculum to know about how to procure a sex change, or how to affirm somebody's esoteric sexual appetites. Certainly the expression of pride in such appetites, whether they were L, G, B, T, Q, I, A or ‘two-spirit’ would have been thought of as simply bizarre and irrational.

How times have changed.

Bishops is one of the most prestigious and expensive Anglican private schools in South Africa. Nestled beneath the University of Cape Town, it is one of those institutions from which young men of influence will emerge. Along with St Andrew's in Grahamstown, Michaelhouse in Natal, and St John's in Johannesburg, it is one of the flagship Church of England schools in the country.

And something is rotten.

A letter has leaked from a group of concerned parents to the School Council, and if half of what they are saying is true, know then that the hour is later than you think, a revolution in biology, sex, marriage, and society is near completion. Your future judges, CEOs, and politicians,those with the power to lock your life down and mask your children, will have been steeped in previously unthinkable ‘queer theory’.

In short, the parents are complaining about a radical new agenda being imposed on the school by the headmaster, Tony Reeler, who took over in June 2020, after being headmaster at the ostensibly conservative and traditional Pretoria Boys High prior to his appointment at Bishops.

But before we understand Reeler's intervention, it is important to understand what happened just before he took over.

The previous headmaster, Guy Pearson (who had come from Michaelhouse), had, on his way out, endorsed, without implementing, a set of 20 demands from his matric class. These demands were outrageous and insane.

(Update: Guy Pearson has been in contact with me and has explained he did NOT endorse the demands. I apologize to him for the error. However, I do need to point out that he did praise the protestors for their maturity, unity, and passion when he received the demands, and promised that Bishops would continue working hard to transform.

I have pointed out that for other schools, other students, other teachers, his actions had no other effect but than that of an endorsement. By praising the mob calling for blood and inquisitions, and by not making any disagreements public, he in effect, as the country's most prominent private school headmaster, gave his imprimatur to the woke school capture movement. Radical gender theory, racial division, and witch hunts for politically incorrect teachers would continue with no prominent voice in school management speaking up. Needless to say, he strongly disagrees with my contention. I apologize again for failing to make this distinction but I believe it is not nearly as important as Pearson perceives it to be. I also believe any aspersions cast thereby on him, pale in comparison with the danger done to countless students and teachers by the madness he implicitly endorsed.)

They included - a diversity enforcement politburo, which would handle reports by boys of instances of staff 'queerphobia' and 'racism', etc.; safe spaces where only black or LGBTQI+ students would be allowed; a Pride society to be established; and the formation of 'a feminist society to promote womxn’s empowerment' (endgame of feminism has become empowerment of male autogynephilic fetish apparently).

Obnoxiously, they declared this all 'non-negotiable'.

Pearson did not push back, and soon retired.

And then Reeler took over and took the initiative from his TikTok-brainwashed students.

Parents are now complaining about the following:

Yes, the woke are always autocrats…

And that autocracy has a hard new agenda., Read the following concerns bullet by bullet:

What is Bishops? A Christian school, or a school for the propagation of homosexuality?

Why is an adult male so intent on talking about sex changes and sexual desires?

I am sure a major part of this is something akin to throwing incense at the idol of Caesar in the Roman Empire.

You may not believe he is a god, but you want to placate the right overlords for the sake of ambition.

But what shall it profit a man if he gain a promotion in education but loses his soul?