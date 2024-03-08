Anarcho-tyranny is when your government decimates the economy and makes 400 000 arrests to stop a respiratory illness, whilst ‘muti killings’ remain a scourge across the nation:

The girl was apparently in the care of her mother’s boyfriend when she was sold to a witch doctor for R20 000. It is still widely believed in South Africa that ‘muti’ (traditional medicine) made from children’s body parts has powerful healing properties.

How can it be that a nation that can arrest joggers and beachgoers, that can jail a social media user for saying a bad word, has failed to clamp down on the horrific violence, torture, and rape suffered by South African children on a daily basis?

I have written before on the phenomenon of anarcho-tyranny, a phenomenon that could perhaps more fittingly be termed ‘liberal terror’.

But there is no end to the stories from across the old Anglosphere which confirm just how bad things are in the human rights regimes of liberal democracies.

This past month, in Georgia, USA, a 22-year-old nursing student named Laken Riley was brutally murdered on her university campus by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

Her murderer had been arrested at the border in 2022, but then released into the USA to await a hearing.

Joe Biden has not uttered her name. This is not surprising, given that he actively facilitates the entry of fighting age foreign men into the country he ostensibly governs.

Biden has overseen a surge of illegal immigration, following his campaign promises to halt all deportations, grant citizenship to 11 million ‘undocumented’ residents and absorb ‘in a heartbeat’ two million immigrants.

This is the same man who mandated all American companies to forcibly have their employees vaccinated, who told the unvaccinated, ‘Our patience is wearing thin,’ all the while his open southern border never demanded immigrants arrive vaccinated.

Think about that.

Laken Riley’s killer was set free into the country.

Last year, the US Justice Department sentenced a man to seven months in jail for posting memes on Twitter about Hilary Clinton in the months before the 2016 election.

Anarchy for some and tyranny for others… Depending on whether you are a client or competitor of the regime. Clients are dependents, foot soldiers; competitors are the aristocrats who seek to live their own way.

Free speech and limited government is meant to be at the heart of the liberal freedoms emanating from English democracy, the ‘mother of parliaments’.

In such a regime, one would expect crimes upon human life and property to be severely punished while tolerating a diversity of perspectives expressed in the public square.

Is that the case in England itself? It would seem not.

As I have often noted, the UK arrests thousands of people a year for what they post on social media. Obviously you are allowed to spew hatred towards your heritage, your country, but not toward certain protected classes.

This is something a 34 year-old Englishman from Leeds discovered this past week. Sam Melia was sentenced to two years of prison time for possessing a library of stickers, or, to use the British legal term, “encouraging racially aggravated criminal damage.”

Apparently followers of his on social media could download stickers from his library, stickers which had on them slogans such as “We will be a minority in our homeland by 2066”, “Mass immigration is white genocide”, “Intolerance is a virtue” and “They seek conquest not asylum.”

The stickers were legal apparently, but the court ruled his intentions were not. This was a thoughtcrime, in other words.

Two years in prison.

Does the post-Brexit, Tory government of Britain expect and demand no pushback against historically unprecedented levels of immigration into the UK?

To discourage other terrorist-sticker-wielders, the British government has also decided to suppress tax and welfare data organised by nationality, even withholding such information from elected parliamentarians:

Censorship, jail time for speech, while borders remain open and regular crime goes unsolved.

And all from governments that showed themsleves ruthless in locking down and injecting their own people.

Germany is not strictly part of the Anglosphere, but to all intents and purposes it is a vassal state of the American Empire. How else to explain its willingness to deindustrialize its economy in order to assist American war aims in Eastern Europe?

In a certain sense, then, Germany is the human rights regime par excellence. Its raison d’etre is to be anti-fascist and support Israel. Their leaders state this all the time. Israeli security is their ‘reason of state’, their essence.

Somehow that also involves locking up homeschoolers and raiding the homes of covid sceptics.

It also means confiscating farmers’ protest signs against the Green Party. A Bavarian businessman who displayed a poster mocking Green politicians had his property raided by the police. Another businessman was fined for insulting a Green politican on X.

(H/T Eugyppius)

The Green Party is part of the govering coalition of the country. How dare you criticize the people on the side of the angels of climate and covid and Zelensky?

It does not matter that in the 1980s they included a pro-paedophile faction in their party. What of it?

It is clear: liberal democracy is a myth. Power does not lie in the people. Where then does it lie?

Richard Greenhorn answers the question in his 2023 survey of the ongoing revolution in Western and now global society, Empire of Hatred:

Who possesses this power is no easy task to answer, for sovereignty no longer lies in men, parliaments, or other traditional systems of power, but resides in a cloud hovering over no one office, one place, one people. Sovereignty shifts away from political figures, who no longer matter except as signposts for governance. Real sovereignty instead shifts between institutions: the government, the press, academia, industry, all acting roughly in concert under a latent or explicit promotion of the Revolution, all somehow cohering as if under the weight of one scepter. And yet the tyranny is more pungent and more pervasive than under any autocrat, for the walls of this gulag cannot be seen or struck at, but stand as a spiritual border around every heart. This is the effect of perfectly ideological rule, one in which the powers that be are only loosely tied to the material, and so the one prerequisite to rule is the ability to control the myths.

All governments are elite-dominated. The regime is barely visible. And it is certainly not secular. Our elites do indeed profess some kind of religious belief, the myths by which the masses interpret reality.

Our new religion is health and safety, and sexual hedonism.

Consume, inject, and shut up.

Those are your rights: the rights of a slave.