A New Era of Anarcho-Tyranny for South Africa and the Global Liberal Empire
Liberalism does not equal freedom. It equals chaos governed by tyrants.
In South Africa, if your business or suburb is being looted, or your university is being burnt down, you will not find police protection forthcoming. Yet hundreds of thousands of arrests were made for lockdown offences.
If you do not cover your face, you can get arrested. If you say a bad word, you can get arrested. If you question a vaccine, you can be…
