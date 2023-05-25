Chris Waldburger

John Carter
May 25, 2023

This is on point. We won't turn this around via market forces, normal politics, or by owning the libs with facts and logic. A spontaneous peasant revolt isn't in the cards, and in any case those have never worked. The elites need to be replaced, and that will require conquerors.

I believe it is this, and not the restless natives, that has the elites spooked. They've got a bad case of imposter syndrome, and are likely only too aware how precarious their position is given that they are widely despised and distrusted. When a rival elite emerges - and I believe that is already happening - the transfer of loyalty and therefore authority could be quite abrupt.

TeroB
May 26, 2023

Trenchant analysis of extremely confounding times.

Reality seems to be optional of late. Biology, physics, definitions; once thought immutable are now immutable-ish. And the lack of push-back is jaw dropping. EVERY institution seems captured by this mind virus of DEI. It’s like COVID hysteria, only it’s here to stay.

Jeff Childers of Coffee and COVID mentioned just the other day in reference to men competing in women’s sports and the sexual

mutilation of children that a society that is incapable of protecting its women and children is irretrievably lost, and by rights does not deserve to survive. Hard to argue against.

I think that you are channeling Nietzsche when you call for a noble aristocracy, and I agree completely. Only, all I see are charlatans, degenerates and a populace just comfortable enough to not truly demand better of our leaders and institutions.

That said, I anxiously await your next installment.

