There have always been perverts, degenerates and the mentally deranged and the demon-possessed amongst us.

But something of a different order is upon us in the great awokening/great reset that seemingly began during the second term of Barack Obama.

How else to explain that 20% of American Generation Z now identify as queers?

Prominent South African liberal but ‘anti-woke’ politician, Helen Zille recently asked out loud why being gay is no longer ‘enough’.

The answer is something that might make her, and many liberal anti-wokes, quite uncomfortable. Because the truth is, you cannot isolate the transgender social contagion from ‘anti-racism’. In fact, it is the racial reckoning which drives the revolution, and it is the entire patriarchal inheritance received from Europe which is under attack.

This is why the US and all its cultural colonies experienced this bizarre gender revolution in the wake of a media onslaught on ‘whiteness’ that began in the hope and change of the Obama era. Just as he rained down death in the Middle East whilst winning a Nobel Peace Prize, so too did the great healer wrought a new kind of race war. And it is that race war, the great veneration of the BLM fraud, which has laid the foundation for a wave of bodily mutilation amongst affluent, white youths.

Of course, Obama did push this gender revolution directly too. Despite having had campaigned in 2008 on his stated belief that marriage was sacred and between a man and a woman (believe it or not), by 2012, Obama was overly preaching that opposing gay marriage was bigotry.

Equally, he also pushed public funding of contraceptives for women and ordered public schools to allow transgender kids into the bathrooms of the opposite sex, not to mention the opening of the military to transgender recruits - who are strangely overrepresented amongst soldiers.

These were indeed revolutionary moves, but I would argue that their momentum was derived from the great racial awakening which was the central movement of Obama’s second term.

Leon Sapir has traced this effect for City Journal:

Patricia (a pseudonym) is the mother of a teenage girl who in recent years has come to identify as transgender. She lives in California, considers herself progressive, votes Democrat, and leads a group for parents of children with rapid onset gender dysphoria (ROGD)—that is, youth who suddenly experience distress with their bodies and believe that undergoing medical “transition” will make them whole again. When I spoke to her recently, she recounted how her daughter’s at-first-lesbian and then trans identity emerged in response to feelings of shame about being white. I have since spoken to more than a dozen ROGD parents and parent-group leaders who tell a similar story. Their schools compulsively tell their children how awful it is to be white, how white people enjoy unearned “privilege,” how they benefit from “systems” put in place by and for white people for the sole purpose of oppressing “people of color.” Plagued by guilt, the children—almost all of them girls—rush to the sanctuary of “LGBTQ+” identity. Once there, they are catapulted into hero status. According to Patricia, some teachers at her daughter’s school are more forgiving toward “queer” and “trans” kids who hand in their homework late.

Sapir goes on to show quite convincingly that these anecdotes are representative of the broader trend. The trend also explains why young people, despite having much less sex than in the past, somehow identify with boutique sexual and gender identities: because the issue is not primarily sexual, but social or racial.

White skin is tainted. Thus redemption is sought in the cleansing waters of sexual identity.

And whilst things like affirmative action and leftist-style ‘liberation education’ have been popular since at least the 1950s, it is clear that a mass escalation occurred in the Obama era…

The Lightworker began his first term as the great racial healer, the great community organiser who would now organise the US and a new postracial western world. After all, the half-Kenyan Obama had won a greater percentage of white votes than Bill Clinton had in 1992 or Jimmy Carter in 1980.

But this public image was a rhetorical trick, a trickery made obvious by the now-forgotten controversy concerning his decades-long pastor in Chicago, Jeremiah Wright.

Wright had married Obama and his wife and baptized his childen. In turn, Obama drew from Wright’s sermons for his 2004 speech which launched him as a media star and he even named his political book, The Audacity of Hope, after a particular Wright sermon. Wright was set to introduce Obama at his campaign announcement but was wisely pulled by Obama at the last minute.

But that did not stop Obama critics from wondering how Obama had remained so close to a man who after 9/11 said the US deserved to be attacked, after 9/11, and who had said ‘the white man’s greed runs a world in need’. Even Hillary Clinton pointed out, ‘You don’t choose your family, but you do choose your church.’

In response, Obama gave his famous speech, entitled ‘A More Perfect Union’, which sought to justify, or at least explain, Wright’s rhetoric as understandable given the history of America. The media lapped it up. Obama would transcend race!

But then, leading up to his re-election, Obama abandoned any pretense of ‘transcendence’.

He fanned the flames of the Trayvon Martin case, stating that if he had a son, he would have looked like Trayvon. 17-year-old Martin had been killed by a neighbourhood watch captain, George Zimmerman, in what the courts found was self-defence. Zimmerman’s head had been repeatedly bashed againt the pavement by Martin who, while on suspension from school for drug possession, was deemed to be suspiciously wandering around the neighbourhood by Zimmerman. Obama made his comments after the verdict. And thus was Black Lives Matter born.

Obama pushed the same issue after the shooting of Michael Brown by police in Missouri in 2014, after Brown had robbed a convenience store. This was when BLM truly kicked off, despite it having been proven that Brown had attacked a policeman, and had not in fact famoulsy said, ‘Hand’s up, don’t shoot.’

The crescendo came in July 2016 when, hours after Obama made a speech in Poland about how racist US policemen were, a BLM terrorist shot and killed five cops in Dallas.

I bet you don’t remember that as well as George Floyd!

By 2017, the New York Times was reporting that homicides in the US had mysteriously increased by 11% in 2015, and by 9% in 2016, mostly among black Americans.

Steve Sailer put this into perspective back in 2017: the BLM effect, even before Floyd, in which police retreated from high crime areas for fear of being embroiled in a shooting, killed approximately 4500 people - four times as many black Americans were killed by lynching throughout the entirety of US history.

This would later be dwarfed by the Floyd effect, again fanned by Obama in the midst of the fevered reaction to the Trump presidency:

The snowball begun in Obama’s second term arguably led to an avalanche: the largest murder increase in American history.

In fact, statistically, it is now expected that 1 in 20 black American men will murder somebody (usually another black American) in their lifetime, and that 7 of every 1000 black American women will likely be murdered, almost all by black men.

You would never know this if you merely imbibed mainstream media. You would never know that black Americans are 10 times more likely to kill whites than the reverse, or that since 1968, 100 000 times more whites have been killed by blacks than the reverse.

No, the media in the US, and around the world, work hard to disguise these truths by hyping the vastly rarer cases of whites murdering blacks.

As a South African, I myself have grown accustomed to there being no outrage in the media over stories like this. And it’s obvious why.

Why do I bring this all up in an essay on the great sex change revolution?

Because the psy-op that sex changes should be celebrated is based on the foundation of the unique badness of white bodies.

The great irony of our times is that just as we are screamed at about the violence done to ‘black bodies’, it is the white body which is now called to bear the sins of our great wicked race.

This is not me diving into some white nationalist fever dream. These is the findings of sociologists when they begin to analyse the proximate causes of the dramatic increase in sex changes and gender dysphoria amongst teens. The effect is also one evident to anybody who has been involved in education. The sexual stuff always follows quickly on the heels of trumped-up racial grievances.

In short, we are all participants in some strange new religion. In this religion, white people are considered to be unjust beneficiaries of historically unprecedented crimes. This is our original sin.

In this scheme, Hitler is Satan, and George Floyd is Christ. (Obama has been reduced to a prophet now.)

Sadly, our original sin can never be washed away, but we white people can still be enlightened, ‘get woke’, ‘do the work’, and find some measure of grace as we step back and acknowledge ‘our time is up’.

And the final sacrifice of this global religion is an offering of white flesh, with assistance from the sacraments of puberty blockers and castration tools provided by Holy Pharma, to our new rainbow gods.

Or are they demons?