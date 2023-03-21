Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skeptical1's avatar
Skeptical1
Mar 21, 2023

"I call this liberal terror."

Well said!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Carter's avatar
John Carter
Mar 21, 2023

Remember back in the 90s, and before, when the rallying cry of moral busybodies looking to restrict human freedom was 'won't someone please think of the children'? Funny how that changed. Children don't seem to matter much anymore in the Granny State.

There may be other factors at play, in addition to those you draw attention to. The sharp rise in depression among young people coincides with the mass adoption of smart phones, and the migration of social life to social networks, as Jonathan Haidt has recently shown. Kids have never been more miserable, and they're offing themselves at unprecedented rates. Certainly being systematically gaslit about sexuality, "gender", and ancestral racial guilt is not helping matters, at all.

We like to imagine America as the modern Rome, but its propensity to offer up its children as sacrifices to Moloch makes it more akin to a revived Carthage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Chris Waldburger and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture