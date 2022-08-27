Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Watson's avatar
David Watson
Aug 28, 2022

You suggest blaming biden is "controversial." Actually, everything in America is controversial these days. It's also controversial to say we're on the brink, or already engaged in civil war, but the lines are clearly drawn and bitterly defended. Should be entertaining for the rest of the world, unless you're dependent on our financial system, or vapid entertainment, or tourists, which are likely to be disrupted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture