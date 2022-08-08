An Interview with Nick Hudson, A Dangerous Man

On Twitter, you can follow the Supreme Leader of Iran, the Chinese government, or any number of porn stars and radical Muslims.

(Of course, I use non-western actors for rhetorical reasons - the US drone-bombs civilians quite often and you can follow all that country’s leaders too.)

But Nick Hudson is too dangerous for us simple folk on Twitter. We might get confused.

His crimes?

Suggesting masks were based on lies and that mRNA vaccines are ineffective.

Yes, those demonstrable and now obvious truths are apparently worse than dropping bombs, imprisoning entire populations, and committing genocide.

You see wars and political oppression are all part of the plan. Questioning the narrative is not.

For our overlords, his words are more dangerous than bombs.

(Based.)

Please watch this video in which I interview this dangerous man for my audience. And please share it far and wide in the midst of his banning.

Included in the interview:

Why Nick believes the pandemic was always fake, and that even Wuhan is a red herring His response to my anonymous source’s claim that there are six different Pfizer vaccines - hence the adverse events patterned by batch numbers And why believes there will be a potentially fatal reckoning for those leaders who pushed useless lockdowns on populations KNOWING they caused nothing but social and economic destruction.

Nick and I have both been influenced by the brilliant pseudonymous scientist and writer, Eugyppius, and I would point to you here to two of his pieces for important background.

First, in his writing about the journey from ‘wild type’ to omicron, Eugyppius makes the crucial point:

Remember that SARS-2 arrived in Europe no later than November 2019, and in America no later than December 2019. The West saw multiple months of community Corona transmission, in other words, without anybody noticing that anything was amiss. Hospitals remained as empty or as full as ever. As soon as we imposed lockdowns and started testing everybody, though, mortality spiked. These containment procedures involved nothing so much as identifying Corona patients and putting as many of them as possible in environments favouring attendant-borne transmission – from Corona testing centres to hospitals. And as the mass containment regime continued through 2021, SARS-2 began evolving towards greater virulence, as nosocomial and nursing home infections came to dominate the case statistics almost everywhere.

Second, his piece on the lack of a Patient Zero in Italy, before the first western lockdown there.

[A] total of 527 infections with symptom-onset dates preced[ed] the celebrated 20 February 2020 diagnosis of Patient 1, Mattia Maestri, in Codogno. Maestri’s positive test was held to be the beginning of the Italian outbreak, and back then, there was much speculation in the press about the identity of the mysterious Patient 0 from whom he had contracted SARS-2. And yet, as German and Italian public health officials traded accusations about where the first infections had really originated, contact tracers in Italy knew for a fact that Maestri was very far indeed from the origins of the European pandemic – closer to Patient 100,000 than to Patient 1… Maestri, Patient 1, was a 38 year-old recreational marathoner, and he probably would’ve had far less trouble with SARS-2, had he not made the grave mistake of testing positive. Alas, he almost died after spending weeks on a ventilator. These are at least some of the reasons why our media and our public health officials are desperate to forget those early days. In March 2020, real infections were already in decline. The apparent surge in infection numbers was an illusion caused by the introduction of mass testing programs. Mass containment made everything worse.

The truth will out - but it will not come from mass media.

It will come from the likes of Nick Hudson, and hopefully I can also help in this important work.

