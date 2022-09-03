Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Rob Dubya
Sep 3, 2022

This is a great article Chris. Thanks for the roundup.

One Good Eye
Sep 4, 2022

One thing al learned from living in America, political system is no better than a walk-in, mental health care, out-patient clinic. Every type of mental illness can be easily identified walking into the US congress and government administration offices.

You mention Biden's war on Trump. In my opinion, Donald Trump is a fascist, mimicking the rise of nazi-ism in 1930's Germany and attempted to unseat the democratic system of government. In the US, the president is the leader of the armed forces. In that context if he is accused of a crime of sedition or leading a rebellion to attempting to overthrow the democratic government, he should be tried by a military court. Obviously, party members don't want to see that type of action, he will likely be found guilty and be executed by firing squad, executed by hanging, or spend life in a military prison.

I think there is something else going on. What media is calling "right wing" extremism is a veil of the wealthy regain power and return to feudal systems of government where oligarchs become an new (and) existing royalty. Instead of socialism, it will be the whims of individuals that control:

1. Production of food

2. Availability of water and healthcare

3. Production of maintenance of infrastructure

4. Control of a person's body

5. Control Education and use schools to promote propaganda.

.....

Abridged text from the American Declaration of Independence :

The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let

Facts be submitted to a candid world.

He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.

He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.

He has forbidden his Governors to pass Laws of immediate and pressing importance, unless suspended in their operation till his Assent should be obtained; and when so suspended, he has utterly neglected to attend to them.

He has obstructed the Administration of Justice, by refusing his Assent to Laws for establishing Judiciary powers.

He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries.

For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world:

For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And this is why Trump should be arrested and tried. Not for political reasons, but for attempting to overthrow the democratic government.

When Ronald Reagan was US president, few attacked him in media. He suffered from health issues, and likely dementia. Even Reagan 's staunch opposition, showed him compassion and empathy every person deserves.

Yet as Biden slips into the same disposition, the harshness of Murdock's media outlets will attempt to beat him as his health fails while bolstering fascist positions facturing democratic governments and societies for the explicit purpose of creating weaknesses for the newest generations of oligarchs to exploit, take over, and turn the global population back into serfs, peasants, and slaves..

