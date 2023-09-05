Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

The BarefootHealer
Sep 5, 2023

I REALLY would like to think that the mortality for children has reached its trial %rate, more or less. But I'm 99% sure it hasn't, not by a long shot (pardon the pun). The original trials, didn't take into account the extra jabs. The evidence shows the mortality increases the more shots given. 😐🤔😐🤐😭

Marina Muhlberg
Sep 5, 2023

And yet so many have no idea of the adverse reactions/deaths & excess deaths. They will follow the 'recommendations' for this next jab - happily in their 'comfort zone' again - masking etc ...

