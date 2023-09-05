In 2021, I pointed out that the miracle covid vax narrative was being completely undermined by freely available government data.

In August of that year, months after the vaccination programme had kicked off in earnest, Britain admitted that two-thirds of all their ‘delta’ covid deaths were of vaccinated people.

I struck a chord and the post went viral.

Critics attempted to point out that I was committing the ‘base rate fallacy’, neglecting ‘Simpson’s paradox’, and so on.

I wonder what such folk think of the updated vaccinated death rate in England?

The British Office of National Statistics recently revealed that thus far in 2023, 95% of covid deaths in England are in the vaccinated.

(I am indebted to the pseudonymous Scottish journalist, The Rustler, for his analysis and summary of these data. I checked his work against the raw numbers and he is accurate.)

In the first five months of the year, 8800 died of covid-related illness.

Of these, 436, or 5%, were unvaccinated.

6902 of the 8800, or 79%, had received four shots.

As the Rustler notes, 18% of Britain was never vaccinated, with 37% never receiving a third dose. How then is it possible that this defenseless cohort makes up only 5% of covid deaths?

It gets much worse.

The same UK data release lists all-cause mortality by vaccination status.

Over the first five months of 2023, 201 564 people died in England in total.

194 506 of these were vaccinated. (96.5%)

7058 of these were unvaccinated. (3.5%)

18% of the unvaccinated English population account for only 3.5% of all 2023 deaths.

Bear this in mind, as I relate some even worse news.

Edward Dowd, former BlackRock asset manager and current mortality data analyst, has pointed out that child mortality in the UK was -7% in 2021 (covid did not threaten them and lockdowns meant fewer accidents), shot up to +16% in 2022, and for the first half of 2023, sits at +22%.

Yes, children are dying at a 22% higher rate in England, and you have to hear this from me.

And remember, children begun their mass vaccinations near the end of 2021…

I have some time ago pointed some disturbing oddities in the vaccination trials, particularly Pfizer’s.

In the trial, the vaccinated had a total mortality of 21 and the placebo wing 17. The excess mortality in the vaccinated group was 4 over 17 which proportionately is… 23%… awfully close to 22%.

What is the British government’s response?

To launch autumn boosters.

What is the media’s response?

Silence.

Fake democracies the world over hate you and your children.

Live accordingly.

And remember, in the case of Britain, all of this irrational darkness was launched for this - a once in a generation pandemic that led to the worst ever year of mortality since… 2009.

Yes, even with all the interrupted healthcare, the ventilators, the stress, the unemployment, the ‘pandemic’ resulted in a mortality rate for England and Wales that was the 12th best ever year in English history for mortality rates: