Too many people know of people who got sick, or who died, after being injected.

Thus the story now reaches the mainstream media.

The Telegraph in England printed a piece this past week entitled, euphemistically, ‘Covid jabs may be to blame for increase in excess deaths’.

Note, this is a newspaper who were fully onboard with vaccinating millions ‘for freedom’, who fired staff who questioned the regime.

The piece points out that since 2020, in 47 western countries there had been more than 3 million excess deaths. (It’s probably more, because you can finesse the baseline of expected deaths.)

US Mortality watch has reported that there have been 1.4 million excess deaths in the US since 2020, the bulk of which came 2021 and after. 400k or so in 2022 alone.

Remember, countries like Germany and Ireland recorded little to no excess deaths in early 2020. And there certainly were no excess deaths in 2019 when, in retrospect, samples have shown that PCR tests for covid would have come back positive. A strange virus, this.

The Telegraph is thus being disingenuous when it adds the caveat that these excess deaths occurred “despite the rollout of vaccines and containment measures.”

The mask slips later in the piece when the writer notes that “German researchers have pointed out that the onset of excess mortality in early 2021 in the country coincided with the rollout of the vaccines.”

They admit that Germany had no excess mortality in the throes of a ‘pandemic’. The death only began as the miracle cure was rolled out.

Think about that for a moment.

This is being admitted, without any criminal investigations being launched concomitantly.

The admission is part of the op.

If you know the truth, and it means nothing, affects nothing, then the truth will be lost in a miasma of media.

And it was not just the vaccines, more and more evidence is coming to light that hospitals were murdering patients as they were admitted in 2020.

From Jonathan Engler:

The French changed euthanasia protocols in 2020 by which authority was given to doctors to use euthanasia drugs previously deemed unlawful.

In the UK, massive amounts of midazolam and morphine were ordered, with Health Secretary Hancock revealing in Parliament on 17 April 2020 the existence of ‘a big project’ to order medicines needed to provide ‘a good death’.

The same drugs were used en masse in British nursing homes with prescriptions doubling in 2020. The same thing was happening in Australia, where it seems the threshold for ‘palliative care’ was drastically lowered. The dispensation of such drugs tracks the curve of excess deaths.

Disabled people (including those with ‘learning difficulties’) were secretly given ‘Do Not Resuscitate Orders’ in Scotland. It later emerged in England that 60% of covid deaths were in the disabled.

Finally, Engler points to a New Yorker article describing the death of the first ‘coronavirus victim’ in New York. Before the man was put on a ventilator, this exchange took place:

“They’re going to put you to sleep for a little while, so you can relax your lungs. You’re breathing too fast.” He seemed dazed. “I don’t feel sick. Will you be here when I wake up?”

They were apparently putting many people on respirators, even while they could breathe and speak.

Read the entire, haunting piece.

This is all in the open now.

This was mass murder. Not only that, but disability reports shot up around the world too, as dementia, heart disease, and paralysis escalated.

Number of arrests? Zero.

The same thing is playing out in the Fauci hearings in the US.

Fauci has admitted to Republican congressmen that he made up social distancing and masking as he went along.

Asked where the 6-foot social distancing rule came from, he replied, “You know, I don't recall. It sort of just appeared.”

He was also “not aware of studies” that supported the social distancing, conceding that such studies “would be very difficult” to do.

He also admitted that he does not recall seeing any studies that supported the masking of children, and admitted he had seen studies that showed the damage masks did to children, although he thinks that is “still up in the air”.

In a rational society, handcuffs (and gallows) would have waited for him after he said these things. Instead, he remains ‘the science’.

This man has been a part of an international ‘public health’ architecture that has killed millions. Millions around the world.

Recall the videos of children being treated like prisoners at schools, on public transport. Screamed at. Abused. Isolated. Families locked up. 400 000 arrests during lockdown in South Africa alone.

If you are not angry, you lack some kind of core virtue.

Thomas Aquinas wrote, “He that is angry without cause, shall be in danger; but he that is angry with cause, shall not be in danger: for without anger, teaching will be useless, judgments unstable, crimes unchecked.”