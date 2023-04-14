Chris Waldburger

Hannah
Apr 15, 2023

Nancy Pearcey and Alisa Childers had a really interesting conversation about the body-mind disconnect last week and how it leads to so much of the sad and disturbing things we are seeing in our culture: hook-up culture, abortion, homosexuality, transgenderism, euthanasia etc. All of the rely on disconnecting our bodies and minds to a degree.

And one of the interesting comments were specifically related to trangenderism, and that the end-goal is transhumanism. I think AI will have a role to play here. Your thoughts?

As to AI now... It is merely a tool (albeit a very powerful one) and how it is used depends on those developing and using it. We, the user, are fallen by nature, and while I don't doubt that it can be used for good it will inevitable also be used for evil. And the scope of that evil is quite vast from where I stand.

Bilbo'sBitch
May 27, 2023

What about artificial love?

Or an artificial Child?

Or an artificial pet?

Fake is Fake, dumb is dumb

Snake-Oil, is Snake-Oil

Today's chatGPT LLM tecnology, is not much better than Eliza on UNIX in 1970's, just parrot, but now the lookup table is facebook&twitter posts, oh my god all the knowledge of man kind; Everything Kardashian has ever done at your fingertips, the power; The insanity

https://bilbobitch.substack.com/p/chat-gpt-meets-hal-from-2001-im-sorry

