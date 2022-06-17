The concept of the Big Lie is based upon the paradox that the more audacious a lie, the more likely it is to be believed. The public just cannot deal with the fact that social institutions could possibly lie so fragrantly.

I have seen this over and over again when I have been mocked and insulted for speaking out about covid, when even friends and family members have alienated me for pointing out what a few years ago would have been entirely non-controversial.

Masks, lockdowns, social distancing, and now vaccines. It was all so absurd. So obviously absurd. Yet ‘normal’ people just cannot fathom that ‘experts’ could possibly be so wrong, so ignorant, and so deceitful.

But it is possible. It has happened before. We have seen it throughout history - the prime example being World War I, where lying and ignorant leaders led Europe into slaughter.

We have seen it in medicine. Countless doctors prescribed the approved drug Vioxx in the 2000s, which killed 40 000 people and caused 90 000 heart attacks before it was withdrawn.

Countless doctors prescribed OxyContin which has caused 200 000 deaths at minimum in the US alone. These drugs were tested and regulated, and then prescribed by family doctors and qualified specialists. And then they killed hundreds of thousands and wrecked families.

We need to realize that in this world there is no benevolent power protecting us from institutional incompetence, madness, and evil.

In the litany of covid Big Lies, I can only hope that this latest one will finally open the eyes of those who have hitherto struggled to believe that so much deceit could possibly have occurred in our time. This lie is not only so audacious in its distorted science but in that it centers upon the health of children. Surely parents and grandparents must now wake up, before they participate in a kind of corporate witchcraft aimed at our own children.

I am referring to the recent authorization of covid mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) for children in the USA.

The trial data submitted by both corporations is so distorted and perverted on its face, that its unanimous acceptance by the US drug authority can only be a sign that the entire apparatus of global public health is irredeemably broken.

What is worse is that as far as I can tell, major media outlets simply publish the press reports issued by Pfizer and Moderna. I have seen no mainstream reporters looking at the data and asking questions. They are entirely uncurious. Vaccinators equal gods to them. No questions asked.

I, on the other hand, have read both sets of trial date which have now granted authorization for Pfizer and Moderna to roll out their experimental gene therapies for babies. I will do my best to present to you what the actual data says.

Both documents obfuscate and are deliberately confusing. They chop up data in endless tables and graphs. The Moderna 190-page document was only given to regulators a day before they assented to the product. (And just as for adults, there is no fixed number of injections. Pfizer tested three shots on babies and children; Moderna tested two. But the Pfizer document asserts the need for at least a fourth.)

But if you read the documents closely some shocking truths are revealed. I will list the the most important with detailed explanations based on the vaccine makers’ own data.

Bad side effects in Moderna

In the adolescent arm of the trial, 25% of all recipients experienced Grade 3 or higher reactions. By the US government’s own definition, the Grade 3 category indicates a serious, severe reaction which can render the sufferer unable to engage in daily life, such as eating or getting dressed. This paragraph comes from the Moderna document:

Moderna destroyed their control group after 53 days

After 53 days, the placebo group in the Moderna trial were informed they had received a placebo and were advised to get jabbed. So, as in the adult trials, there will be no way of Moderna investigating long-term side effects owing to the vaccines. I point you here once again to the ongoing and official count of deaths and injuries in the US related to the vaccine which notoriously undercounts such events.

Pfizer’s lie about covid cases

Pfizer’s vaccine has been authorized for children on the basis that their three-dose series for children is 80% effective in reducing covid cases. First of all, we already know their 95% claim for adults was hopelessly inaccurate. Having received no legal reprisals, they are emboldened to maintain the charade in their children’s trial:

This 80% figure is a deception in itself. It is based on the fact that after seven days from the children’s third dose, there were 3 covid cases out of 3013 in the vaccinated group and 7 cases out of 1513 in the placebo group. These numbers are so low as to be meaningless but if you finesse them relatively, they can sound impressive by using an 80% proportionate figure.

However, it is important to note that Pfizer investigators did not test all participants in the trial, but only a minor selection. One wonders how they chose who to test?

But the biggest, most horrific deception, which they do not even attempt to hide in their results table, is how they added up covid cases.

They simply ignored in their efficacy calculation any covid cases which did not happen after seven days after the third dose:

In short, they randomly subtracted 223 covid cases in the vaccinated group and 143 cases in the placebo group. Somehow covid does not count in Pfizer-world until after seven days after you have your third dose.

If you look at the full picture, there were 226 covid cases out of 3013 in the vaccinated group and 150 cases out of 1513 in the placebo group. 7.5% of the vaccinated group got covid; 10% of the unvaccinated. This is meaningless statistically, and again this excludes the fact that only around 10% of either groups were even tested, so the real number of cases is unknown.

So, if you vaccinate your kid with this product, the long-term harms are unknown, there is a 25% chance of a serious reaction within 50 days or so, and there is no meaningful reduction in transmission. Why would you do this?

And even the possibility of long-term harms is not simply unknown. I think I have shown fairly convincingly this week, it is highly likely you have a significant chance of a serious long-term harm.

The absence of severe covid in either trials makes the whole exercise meaningless

After digesting the above, a reader might state that the vaccine might still be worth it because it will prevent severe covid and death. We never saw that outcome in the trials for adults and we do not see that outcome here either.

Moderna’s trial had no severe cases or deaths in either group.

Pfizer did have 8 severe cases - but 7 of those were in the vaccinated group, with 1 of those 7 hospitalized!

Again, what is the point of this vaccine?

What does it tell you about public health experts that an august panel of expert regulators would unanimously authorize these injections for kids?

It tells you what I have been trying to say for years. The mainstream of experts and their press publicists are entirely corrupt and fraudulent.

The final justification for authorization was based on fraudulent antibody measurements

It is clear Pfizer and Moderna knew their outcomes of testing and cases were weak. So they threw other data in to give their friends on the regulatory body some kind of cover for the foregone conclusion of authorization.

They claimed that antibody testing of the vaccinated matched the antibody levels of adults who had previously been vaccinated in prior trials - therefore the vaccine was working just as well on the children.

Again - this is based on outright deception.

Nobody knows if these antibody levels correlate with protection, and the fact that ICUs in South Africa and other countries are filling up with the vaccinated suggest they do not, and/or they fade quickly.

South Africa is only 32% vaccinated.

Eric Rubin, who sits on the body which regulates the vaccine authorization, and who is the editor of the New England Journal of Medicine has stated, “We know what kind of antibody response can be generated, we just don't know if it works.” He voted yes anyway.

Second, they only tested a small portion of the vaccinated for antibody levels. They did not test the placebo group at all! There is no evidence that it was vaccination which caused the levels of antibodies, which may not be useful anyway.

The fudging and fraud has not been hidden at all. These pharmaceutical companies just know the media does not care about vaccine danger or ineffectiveness. They cannot blaspheme their god and expect to keep their job.

It has long been obvious that children are targets of the vicious people ruling this world. They have been the most masked and the most restricted. Their health has been attacked.

Doctors across the United States have now told The Washington Post that children are arriving at clinics infected with multiple winter viruses, but in spring and summer. Their immune systems have clearly been damaged by endless sanitizing, masking, and distancing, and missing out on developing immunity to viruses at crucial stages of their physical development. This does not bode well for parents either who come into contact with a new generation of immuno-compromised children in their homes. I can confirm personally that schools I know around the world are seeing this phenomenon at work.

What is driving this deliberate destruction? Can it be true we are victims of a global attack on common citizens?

That is what you need to decide now.

Do not look away. Do not explain away the obvious, the rational case I have presented with ‘conspiracy theory’ handwaving.

You have no excuse to allow a doctor, just because he has the title, to explain it away for you either. A title does not mean one has read the studies, and it does not mean one has all or any of the answers.

The question is whether you, yourself, have honestly looked at this information.

This data is in the open. There is no theorizing of rumours or conspiracies happening in this essay at all.

This is reality.

Acknowledge it and live in the real world so that we can begin to make some moral and brave decisions together, for ourselves and our children.

Most of all, do not vaccinate your children with these products. They will soon go on to official immunization schedules. This does not confer them any legitimacy. But it does mean parents will need to be intentional about caring for their children with integrity and courage.

You will not be alone. An entire state of the US has already rejected some of this fraud.

Even former Pfizer employees are speaking out, at personal risk.

Finally, I believe it worthwhile to ask you to share today’s post, and my previous one on the worrying rise of death rates around the world to friends, family, and acquaintances, as well as on social media, as well as to subscribe to my independent analysis of our strange times. It is truly only independent media outside of the corporate system which is allowing common sense and rationality to have a platform. Be a part of this movement with me.

