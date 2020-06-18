The lockdown is spiritual
The time is out of joint.
A while ago, I wrote that we were living through decades in a day, that history had cracked open.
That was an under-statement.
Hamlet says, when he meets his father’s ghost, and learns of the rottenness in Denmark: “The time is out of joint. O cursèd spite, that ever I was born to set it right.”
Thus begins two hours of madness and…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.