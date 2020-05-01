Decades in a Day
History has cracked open, and the War on Terror has become the War on Death. But only some of the chosen deaths.
“The lockdown ends on April 16th - but I didn’t say which year!”
The War on Death is the new War on Terror.
Wuhan is 9/11.
A mysterious event occurs. An enemy is identified. Accurately, yes.
The government then responds with popular support. Eventually people are almost happy when they hear of terrorist attacks as it justifies…
