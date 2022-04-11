I wish I had never heard or seen this footage.
Shanghai is in total lockdown, a city of 30 million.
Shanghai is experiencing lockdowns in their full ambition, enforced by raw totalitarian power. Such a public health intervention was unknown in human history prior to 2020.
Unknown because in the face of a respiratory virus, it used to be utterly obvious …
