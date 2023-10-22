Part 3 of a long-form poem.
Terra VII The epic mode was alien to me, as to my generation. Memory gave me no clue to the heroic. We walked through deserted hospitals and empty streets. An elevator took us to a high place, Seventy times seven stories, Where we saw the kingdoms of the world. Leveled in eastern sands, Along torn down walls, Were the beautiful stones and donations Dismantled at the beginning of sorrows. And now many are offended, And betrayed, And love waxes cold. An experimental nation; Contracted away in secret. Words came from a great distance: By patience, possess your soul.
Terra VIII
For your sake the days are shortened,
For the fulfilment of your times,
The eagles will arrive at the carcass,
And the Body shall return.
We returned to the ground,
Leaving our vision of the east
Stranded in the air.
We are not the first
Who with best meaning
Have incurred the worst.
Is this the promised end?
The end is not yet.
I have told you before.
Lightning has not come
From the east.
The flesh is not filled,
The Body not yet returned.
Terra IX
At the harbour, Dante and I embarked
Upon a boat made ready for Gibraltar,
The conqueror's rock.
After hours of watching, he spoke.
The thoughts are broken in my memory.
I fear I have been less than useless as a guide.
I can never take up the old thread again.
Instead I am taken with strange images.
Perhaps we look rather for death
As for a blessed thing.
And then he was gone.
I could not discern how.
He had found me in the forest,
And left me on the ocean,
The stars obscured by gathering clouds
Reflected by cracked grey waters
Pointing toward a distant shore.
