Part 3 of a long-form poem.

We walked through deserted hospitals and empty streets. An elevator took us to a high place, Seventy times seven stories, Where we saw the kingdoms of the world. Leveled in eastern sands, Along torn down walls, Were the beautiful stones and donations Dismantled at the beginning of sorrows. And now many are offended, And betrayed, And love waxes cold. An experimental nation; Contracted away in secret. Words came from a great distance: By patience, possess your soul.

For your sake the days are shortened, For the fulfilment of your times, The eagles will arrive at the carcass, And the Body shall return. We returned to the ground, Leaving our vision of the east Stranded in the air. We are not the first Who with best meaning Have incurred the worst. Is this the promised end? The end is not yet. I have told you before. Lightning has not come From the east. The flesh is not filled, The Body not yet returned.

