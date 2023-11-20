The conclusion (Part 4) of a long-form poem.

Europe lay in luminous ruins, As I climbed Heracles' Pillar. Ascending one corner of the west, Alone, Dante having left me to terra. At the peak, I looked to the north-east. The chill air cleared and grew thin, Susceptible to strange warmth of light. Faraway, Lac de Genève glimmered, Casting clusters of shine on the The distant green of the Black Forest. Shining across, perpendicular To my line of vision, north-west From Mount Carmel to Skellig Michael A sword cut through, past to present. Present to past, I soared into this cross The rocky pillar falling from my feet; While light thinned into starry darkness.

Sailing across a devastated World-island, from pillar to cross, The same stars Dante saw upon His guided return to the bright world From below, shone upon my face. I dropped down, where Caesar had subdued Ancient Helvetians, ancestors, Of mine, slipped through fractures of time. I searched for others, east and west, Where the sword cut through the line of light. The continent was bandaged in gloom, A sabbath rest from sacrilege. On the other side of the grey lake, I saw the forest, blurred in dream. It was time to go back, to go home. I swam across the dark waters; Melted snow chilled me to the marrow.

