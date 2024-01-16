Chris Waldburger

TeroB
Jan 16, 2024

Chris, you are incredibly well informed and I could not agree more with your assessment of Israel.

As to the mysterious nature of many things involving the Middle East, check out this interview with General Wesley Clark: https://www.democracynow.org/2007/3/2/gen_wesley_clark_weighs_presidential_bid.

Israel doesn’t just want Gaza and the West Bank, they want the entire neighborhood.

I too don’t have a problem with a “Jewish” state, per se. I think that Jews have historically been persecuted and should have a state to call their own.

But, the ruthlessness, military-grade propaganda and, frankly, illegal/morally bankrupt methods (Jeffrey Epstein, AIPAC) to “protect” Israel/Jews leave me with very little sympathy for Israel. There IS a difference between the two entities--Israel is a state, Jews are people. One can criticize one without being an anti-Semite.

Not to mention how regular Israelis, as well as their ministers have been speaking of the Palestinians. Their hatred and contempt for Palestinians is in one way refreshing in it’s honesty--no rhetorical flourishes or empty platitudes. Just a bottomless contempt for the people who’s lives the state of Israel just fell on top of.

Chris, I’m curious as to your take on South Africa’s indictment of Israel before the ICJ?

I feel I have a cursory understanding of your feelings for the ANC, but John Mearsheimer considers the indictment an impeccably written and sourced document. (I have not yet read the indictment myself, but give South Africa a great deal of praise for the courage in brining this indictment at all. Everyone else has tried nothing and are all out of ideas.)

Martin
Jan 18, 2024

Hi Chris

What a great post seeing much of both sides of the coin.

The first casualty of war is truth is no doubt what we need to remember.

The relationship between these two religions and races has often been peaceful and often been horrific.

While we all have heard about the Pope having supported Hitler, Islamic leaders were also closely associated with Hitler. The following link is to an audio summary of the history of this forgotten past, which has no doubt been much of the foundation for the desire of the Palestinians to wipe out Israel.

https://www.borntowin.net/audio/hitlers-arabs/

As far as the legitimacy of Israel and Christianity both having a relationship with God is concerned, that to is a very complex situation. While Jesus said to the Jewish leaders: "Therefore say I unto you, The kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof. (Matt 21:43) It was to be given to the Church.

This is however not what is commonly called "replacement theology"

For while Israel have been removed from a vital role. They will be re-established with a new role, once Christ returns to the Earth, to usher in the Kingdom of God. (Jer 31:35-37, Jer 33:20-26, Isa 54:1-17)

God has not cast-off Israel from being his people. (Rom 11:1-36)

However, for a time he has hidden his face from them: "For a little moment I have left you; but with great mercies I will gather you. In a little wrath I hid My face from you for a moment; but with everlasting kindness I will have mercy on you, says the Lord your Redeemer." (Isa 54:7-8)

