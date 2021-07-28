'Science is the belief in the ignorance of the experts'
What gives me the right to write about covid?
According to Richard Feynman, who famously formulated this essay’s title, and Nobel laureate for physics, science itself gives me the right…
People ask me, why should I express scepticism about lock downs and vaccines and masks? What right do I have? Trust the experts! Or better yet, listen to the science!
But science itself is not a body of knowledge. A…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Waldburger to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.