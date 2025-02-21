Many of you came to be readers here after I wrote a very simple piece that looked at official British hospital data.

I showed that vaxxed people were getting covid more than the unvaxxed.



I got a lot of pushback against this, from colleagues, to family members, to friends.

I do not expect any apologies. But at the same time it enrages me how quick these very same people are to forgive and forget the now self-confessed lies from medical and political authorities that hurt their people in very real ways.

I hate to quote Piers Morgan. The man is something of a clown. But he does serve as barometer of ‘normie’ liberal opinion. He took the knee for Floyd (PBUH), and now hosts an ‘anti-woke’ TV show. This mirrors his position on vaccines.

In 2021, Morgan was calling for the unvaxxed to be imprisoned in their home and denied all medical treatment.

Now he is saying this?

Cancer is on the up you say? I did try to point this out two years ago. Again, simply by reading through official data, this time from Discovery Health in South Africa.

You will see Deborah Birx lurking in the video above.

When asked about vaccine harms, she deflects, saying only the vulnerable should have got the vaccine, not the young.

She, who pushed mandates, now admits it could never stop infection.

Apparently, her and Fauci decided that making the distinction between vulnerable and non-vulnerable, between preventing transmission/infection and sevre symptoms, was too subtle for the public to take. Everybody just needed to inject.

Of course, it would be stupid to trust her on anything now.

Especially now that Yale researchers are catching up with my back of the envelope calculations about the vaccine wrecking immune systems.

They have discovered that the vaccine can cause something similar to AIDS… (How is that persistent cough and cold going for you?)

From Alex Berenson:

A Yale University team led by a top immunologist has found that some people who received the Covid vaccines have damage to their immune systems, as well as high and rising levels of spike protein in their blood. The researchers released the findings Wednesday in a “preprint” and hope to publish it soon in a peer-reviewed journal. How often these problems occur or if the immune system damage might open people to infections is unclear as yet. But immune system damage the researchers found is similar though not identical to changes caused by HIV, the human immunodeficiency virus, that can eventually lead to AIDS.

Perhaps this is why the US reported a massive uptick in disabled citizens leaving the workforce…

‘Cause Unknown’ by Edward Dowd

Don’t forget.

And welcome any opportunity to discredit the global regime, from Ukraine to health to South Africa.