Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim's avatar
Tim
Dec 3, 2022

In 2018 Mel Greaves was knighted for his work studying childhood leukemia.

He found that 1 in 20 children are born with a genetic susceptibility to leukemia but that leukemia only develops under specific conditions.

Sir Mel -

'For full leukaemia to occur, another biological event must take place and this involves the immune system. “For an immune system to work properly, it needs to be confronted by an infection in the first year of life,” says Greaves. Without that confrontation with an infection, the system is left unprimed and will not work properly.”

“When such a baby is eventually exposed to common infections, his or her unprimed immune system reacts in a grossly abnormal way,” says Greaves. “It over-reacts and triggers chronic inflammation.”

As this inflammation progresses, chemicals called cytokines are released into the blood and these can trigger a second mutation that results in leukaemia in children carrying the first mutation.

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/dec/30/children-leukaemia-mel-greaves-microbes-protection-against-disease

Now what did governments do two years later that all but uarantees these 1 in 20 will develop leukemia?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jeremy Dyer's avatar
Jeremy Dyer
Dec 3, 2022

Great article thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture