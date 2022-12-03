Clinical trials of the ‘groundbreaking’ new malaria vaccine being rolled out to children in Africa revealed the following warning signals:

These were a rate of meningitis in those receiving Mosquirix 10 times that of those who did not, increased cerebral malaria cases, and a doubling in the risk of death (from any cause) in girls.

The above is taken from a British Medical Journal warning concerning the serious ethical breaches in the development of this new vaccine.

Naturally the World Health Organization (WHO) took the logical next step. It started injecting hundreds of thousands of children in Kenya, Ghana, and Malawi with up to four doses of the wonder drug.

$160 million is now being poured into the programme by Gavi, the vaccine alliance founded by Bill Gates, formerly run by the current NATO secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg. African leaders are lining up to receive the money and the drugs.

As the needles are stuck into children’s arms, the WHO is explicitly not informing the parents of these children that this is all part of a research study, instead it is relying upon the concept of ‘implied consent’, by simply adding the vaccinations to the standard schedule in these countries.

Ironically, the Malawi Constitution states: “No person shall be subjected to medical or scientific experimentation without his or her consent.”

But as we have seen globally over the past two years, constitutional limits are nothing but words on paper, and they always have been.

Does it work to stop malaria?

Not really, according to Science magazine:

And yet the rollout, here [Malawi] and in two other African countries, isn't quite the breakthrough the field has been waiting for. Mosquirix's efficacy and durability are mediocre: Four doses offer only 30% protection against severe malaria, for no more than 4 years. Some experts question whether that is worth the cost and effort.

Recall that we were initially told that the Pfizer covid vaccine was 95%, while the CEO of Pfizer stated that trials in South Africa had shown it to be 100%. How did that turn out?

With increased mortality levels, decreased fertility levels, and everybody getting vaccinate still getting covid anyway.

A Danish researcher based in Guinea-Bissau, Peter Aaby, paints a vivid picture of this looming disaster. He looked at the trial data, which, like Pfizer’s covid study, showed no mortality benefit, and discovered that “although the vaccinated children had malaria less often, they did not die less often.”

In fact, Aaby predicts that the vaccine will kill 1 in 200 children.

Intriguingly, Aaby’s prediction may also shed some light on what went so wrong with the covid vaccines:

Aaby and Christine Stabell Benn, a global health professor at the University of Southern Denmark, have an explanation. The married couple has studied routine vaccinations in Africa for decades and believes vaccines can ‘train’ the immune system in ways that don't affect just the target disease. Vaccines that contain a living, weakened pathogen—such as the vaccines against measles and tuberculosis—strengthen the immune system generally, Aaby and Stabell Benn say, making recipients better able to fight off other infections. But vaccines that contain a killed pathogen or only bits of it weaken the immune system, their theory goes—especially in girls, because their immune systems seem to respond more strongly to vaccines in general.

Bear all the above in mind, as you read how the WHO announced the roll-out of the vaccine in Africa, where it stated the vaccine programme ‘improves health and saves lives… even in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic… the vaccine has a favorable safety profile… The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation provided catalytic funding for late-stage development of RTS,S between 2001 and 2015.’

The WHO does not mention that the vaccine was developed initially at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, at Fort Detrick, notorious headquarters of the CIA’s MK-Ultra mind control research project, as reported by mainstream political news organization, Politico, in 2019.

Instead, the corrupt organization focuses on the lies about health and safety, lies so transparent even the medical journals are incredulous.

What this disgusting episode makes clear, if it was not so already, is that the nexus of philanthropy, NATO, WHO, and governments around the world are utterly deranged in global health policy.

A figure like Bill Gates cares nothing about the health of you or poor children in Africa. The vaccine trade is fundamentally no different to the trade in opioids.

Gates and his partners have different motivations.

Clues as to what these motivations may be are in plain sight, in the G20 declaration of intent for a global vaccination travel certificate, in western support for Chinese lockdowns, and in Apple’s assistance of the communist regime in clamping down of the protests.

Our leaders are building a Babel.