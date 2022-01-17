I am so sick of hearing people go on about Djokovic, saying rules are rules, and who does he think he is.
How shallow are people?
Do you honestly believe probably the world’s leading athlete got on a plane without permission to enter the country?
He had a visa and an exemption.
Here is the statement Tennis Australia released as he was en route to Melbourne:
…
