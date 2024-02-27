Seven years ago, an incident at a Johannesburg Spur Steakhouse went viral across the world.

Captured on cell phone video, footage showed a white man threatening and verbally haranguing a black woman, regarding an altercation between their children in the play area. The man had clearly lost emotional control, although no physical violence occurred.

The man was banned from the Spur chain for life, and outlets abroad such as the BBC covered the story.

And that was that.

I remember this strangely innocuous story, innocuous in a country filled with rape and murder, because of a comment made by an acquaintance of mine.

This acquaintance was of mixed race, and he noted that he always felt some kind of fear around large white men.

I thought about this for a while. Had he ever been beaten up by such men? Robbed by such men? I highly doubted so.

If we were to accord threat levels based on racial stereotype, which demographic should we truly ‘fear’?

How would he have reacted if I had stated that I always treat black men mentally as a potential threat?

Of course, one wonders why the Spur story had gone viral. Why does any story of a white South African apparently guilty of any hint of racism go viral?

One wonders.

I thought about this again when the George Floyd story caused mass upheaval around the entire world. All of a sudden South African sportsmen were raising the Communist fist and kneeling down, such bizarre actions having been triggered by the death of a serial criminal while resisting arrest, high as a kite on drugs.

It recently emerged that the medical examiner who conducted an autopsy on Floyd’s body discovered no evidence of neck injury, strangulation, or asphyxia. He had died of a heart attack. And in the trial of Derek Chauvin, evidence was shown that the neck hold had been taught to Chauvin by his employers.

A few years prior to the Floyd incident, a mentally ill man in Dallas, who had phoned the police because he believed he was a danger to himself, was pressed face-down to the ground for 13 minutes by police. He suffocated. The police involved suffered no consequences. You may not have heard of Tony Timpa. Perhaps this is because he was white.

Was Floyd remembered because his death was part of an epidemic of black deaths at the hands of police?

There may appear to be such an epidemic, but black Harvard economist, Roland Fryer, found in a 2016 study that there is no actual racial bias in police shootings if one parses millions of police encounters in the US. Publishing such a study caused so much outrage that Fryer required police guard for some time.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years in prison by the judge. This was not the last time this judge would be in the public eye:

In the wake of Floyd, I began to notice many such cases, cases where white Americans, or white people around the world, suffered violence, with not even a fraction of the outcry that had been given to the strange case of Floyd.

Of course we all know crime is an inevitable part of human life. Victims and perpetrators are found in all walks of life, in all nationalities, in all ethnic groups (at different rates of course).

But what interested me were how certain crimes, with certain types of victims and perpetrators were depicted by the media. There is, indeed, a clear pattern.

Let me share a few representative stories, none of which ever became international headlines, or induced any kind of social movements or activism en masse.

Lewis was murdered over a dispute concerning a pair of headphones.

Andy Probst, a retired police chief of Reno, in Nevada USA, was murdered by two ‘youths’ in a hit-and-run incident whilst they livestreamed it online.

This is them laughing about it in court.

Strangely, both victims’ families released eerily similar statements after these murders.

Lewis’ family stated:

The human race is calling screaming for us to see our unity calling us to break the cycle of the imprisonment of violence and apathy… This is a humanity thing beloved people of the United States. Not a race thing!

Probst’s family stated:

We believe that Andy’s murder is a direct result of society’s decayed family values and the strong effects that social media has on our youth. We as a family in no way feel that Andy’s murder was based on race or profession, and was a random act of violence. We ask you to not politicise or use Andy’s murder to fuel political agendas or to create cultural wars.

South Africans should be familiar with this phenomenon. Perhaps we can call it the Amy Biehl Effect.

Biehl was an American anti-apartheid activist stabbed and stoned to death in 1993 in Cape Town by black youths whilst they shouted ‘Kill the Boer’.

Biehl’s parents would meet with and employ her killers, with her mother recounting:

I’ve grown fond of these young men. They’re like my own kids. It may sound strange, but I tend to think there’s a little bit of Amy’s spirit in them. Some people think we are supporting criminals, but the Foundation that we started in her name is all about preventing crime among youth.

These man had also laughed in court when Biehl’s injuries were described.

Undoubtedly, forgiveness, radical forgiveness, is a Christian virtue. But in these cases, is this forgiveness operating within the bounds of justice, within the confines of sanity?

And what if the races were reversed? Would the media laud such statements then?

This phenomenon was recently taken to its logical conclusion by the woke American crime show called Law and Order: SVU, in which a rape victim refuses to press charges because of her white privilege:

The question must be asked: what is going on?

Why are children continuously taught of the sins of the white man, why are stories of white racism, white crimes, consistently amplified, when the reality on the ground seems to portray the very reverse of that narrative?

This is not a mere academic exercise. After the Floyd Affair of 2020, cases of black-on-white homicides jumped 20%, according to the country’s National Incident-Based Reporting System.

A visual sample of more such stories from around the world:

South Africans will also know of the hundreds of farm murders that have taken place over the past decades, in which victims are often tortured and raped, all while the government, and even American media, claim this is not a systemic issue.

Just in February of this year, Afriforum has reported seven farm attacks in the country. Remember, there are not that many farms in the country.

Not one of these victims will ever be publicly mourned as Floyd was.

Some might say that this is a case of cherry-picking. ‘Yes, there is plenty of black-on-white crime but the reverse is also true.’

If that were true in South Africa, why would a story like the one at Spur be notable? Why would old white ladies saying a bad word be worthy of headlines (and prison)?

As for the US, they record this kind of thing there, and one influential X user has collated the data and calculated the following:

Since 1959, in the USA over 100 000 more white people have lost their lives to black people than vice versa.

(Remember this statistic when we come to lynching and apartheid deaths below.)

Some may argue that white racism does not take the form of violent crime. Instead, white governments foster ‘systemic racism’ leading to socio-economic injustices. Thus, crime committed by black perpetrators becomes evidence of the racism they are suffering themselves.

But how do we then explain that the richest Africans in the world are African-Americans? How to explain that on average, many other ethnic groups have higher household-income averages than whites in America? This should be impossible in a white supremacist country. After all, why do so many people of colour try to cross the border into an apparently white supremacist country?

Whites of every country are told constantly to check our bias, check our privilege, that we have some unique historical guilt.

Why then do the media have to work so hard to suppress certain stories, and elevate others? Why in searching for martyrs and heroes, the best they can do is George Floyd, a thug who was probably not even murdered? Why in searching for villains, do they need to resort to the man in the Spur?

This mythological work is now even reaching back into the past.

The US Army recently overturned the convictions of 110 black soldiers, who had mutinied in Houston, Texas, during World War I. In the Mutiny, they had rioted and opened random fire, killing eleven civilians and five policemen.

The acclaimed Netflix mini-series, When They See Us, is about the infamous Central Park Five case in New York, in which five youths of colour were supposedly falsely convicted of the brutal rape and assault of a white woman in the park.

The Five had all been identified by witnesses and offered detailed confessions of the crime, before police even knew said details, in the presence of their parents. But this all meant nothing when a convicted criminal came forward years later and stated he had acted alone.

No court heard the merits of the case. Their convictions were simply vacated. A tiny bit of investigation demonstrates these ‘boys’ were guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

Yet if the white female victim or her family happen to return to the scene of her greatest trauma, they will find this monstrosity:

On this note, think about how much the media eco-system floods us with knowledge of the KKK. Yet if you look for a total body count of the KKK, it seems to be around 20.

If you search for American lynching totals, you find that the anti-racist Tuskegee Institute puts the number at 4,743 people throughout the entirety of American history. And here’s a strange truth, more than a quarter of these were white…

The US has the KKK; South Africa has ‘Afrikaner nationalists’. What was the body-count of the apartheid government? According to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission: 21,000. But here is another strange truth, approximately 95% of those killings were not at the hands of government forces, but at the hands of rival struggle movements, otherwise known as ‘black-on-black violence’.

Recall again the statistic above:

Since 1959, in the USA over 100 000 more white people have lost their lives to black people than vice versa.

I am not trying to minimize the suffering of any person or group. All murder is abhorrent and should be harshly punished, whatever the races involved. I am pointing out the strangeness of the contemporary and historical narratives foisted upon us almost daily, that white men are unique villains, and that white people in general are never victims.

The strangeness is only getting worse.

Recently, notable Black Lives Matter and George Floyd lawyer, Ben Crump, suggested on a television show that crime could be eradicated in the US very easily:

We could get rid of all the crime in America, overnight, just like that. And people ask how? Change the definition of crime… They make the laws to criminalize our culture.

This is the most signficant man in perhaps the entire BLM movement. He is a lawyer, trained to say precisely what he means. If you can interpret his words to mean anything other than theft and violence are a part of his culture, and should thus be indulged, please do share in the comments below. Of course, the man could just be an imbecile. I don’t know.

To be clear, I am not suggesting whites are facing a genocide, or even under systematic attack (with the exception of South African farmers, with the caveat their workers also face the threat). Not yet, anyway. The rhetoric is not, however, entirely dissimilar from the anti-Tutsi rhetoric prior to the Rwandan genocide.

What I am suggesting some kind of ideological trend which seeks to taint the white race, and to whitewash the crimes of other races.

Maybe this offends you. But is it true?

How else to explain the bias of AI programmes?

I am also not suggesting that whites should see themselves as helpless victims, and shriek online about ‘reverse racism’. And I am certainly not encouraging cheap bigotry which leads to nothing but bitterness and conflict.

After all, much of this ‘war’ is conducted by whites themselves, certainly in the first world. These whites are liberals who for some reason have imbibed the historical falsehood that whites are uniquely guilty, that whites are the scourge of the planet, and that white culture does not, or should not, exist.

Historians posit that peoples rise and fall according to the degree of ‘asabiyyah’ within their communities.

Asabiyyah is an Arabic term referring to group consciousness, solidarity, and self-belief. It is not necessarily based on race. A medieval Arabic historian, Ibn Khaldun, popularized the term as the chief ingredient in the rise and fall of civilizations.

Maybe western civilization is in decline. But that does not mean we simply need to go gentle into that good night. We are allowed to be on our side. We are allowed to love our heritage.

This is one reason I wrote Rage and Love, why I allowed myself to indulge in memoir, a memoir of white South Africa in an age of destruction.

From the blurb:

'I contemplate my heritage, my home, the beauty of my country, and all its possibilities, with love in my heart. Yet I rage in that same heart that so much goodness and glory have been so carelessly discarded.' Rage and Love is the story of a society’s descent into madness and destruction – and the beauty and fire that still live on. It is the story of a white South African living through the end of apartheid, the rise of rainbow politics, and the covid event's attack on youth and joy; a memoir of a life lived in privilege and heartbreak, in vitality and decay, in a world frequently denounced but rarely understood. But this story has resonance beyond its borders. In many ways, South Africa, in all its anarcho-tyranny and politically correct self-righteousness, is the vanguard of the West's future. Rage and Love is therefore an elegy for what we have all lost – what has slipped through our fingers – and an exhortation to salvage what remains.

… an exhortation to salvage what remains.