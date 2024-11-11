(I will be sharing some content on X too in these heady Musk days. Below is a preview and then a link to follow. To get all my X content, please follow me here.)
This Remembrance Day we need to face some hard truths. This is the best way to honour our forefathers who fought and died, including my own.
World War I was fought for nothing and its most important outcome was the rise of barbaric Bolshevism, the bloodiest and vilest political ideology of all time, stripping billions of their culture, religion and way of life.
As Christopher Clark writes in his magisterial The Sleepwalkers, “The protagonists of 1914 were sleepwalkers, watchful but unseeing, haunted by dreams, yet blind to the reality of the horror they were about to bring into the world.”
Honouring their deaths without acknowledging the sheer waste of the flower of European youth is, in fact, dishonour.
World War II was merely the next chapter of the European Civil War, and, despite the mythology of it today, was equally wasteful. The Allies ostensibly went to war to save Poland and perhaps also Ethiopia.
To do so, they allied with Stalin, who had slaughtered up to 20 million in his own ethnic, religious, and class genocide. Poland was ruled by its own anti-semitic military junta. The Ethiopian emperor permitted savage slavery.
And by the end?
Poland would lose exponentially more lives than the 'betrayed' Czechoslovakia, and would fall to Soviet conquest, living under the Communist thumb for 50 years.
Ethiopia would later experience the horror of a now-global Communism, its own Red Terror, at the hands of Mengistu.
One can argue about what the Anglosphere should have done, but you cannot face reality and still declare it the greatest moral crusade of our time, the sole 'good war'. As Peter Hitchens wrote in his book, Phony Victory, “The theology of the ‘Good War’ demands a great deal of evasion, suppression and forgetfulness.”
Having grown up in paradise, in what was formerly Rhodesia, from my pre-teens until I left on diplomatic service in 1976, I witnessed the destruction of a country and the morale of its people by the powers that were. The bush war was never about race as many people believe, not about whites hating blacks and vice versa .. rather it was the evil machinations of unseen forces hell bent on subjugating the Bread Basket of Africa and reducing its greater populace to hopelessness to control the great wealth of the country, in natural resources and a beautiful, heart-centred nation. I returned for the first time in 2022. I witnessed that the promises of a better life were shattered like a fragile chalice and poverty and corruption is the order of the day, 44 years later. The young men, many of my peers and co-workers, brave men and women who took a stand against evil, were killed, fodder to the war machine. In my opinion all wars are this. May our Love & Intentions usher in the Golden Age of Peace, quickly 🙏🏾🙌🏿💜
In WWII we fought on the same side as Communist Russia and Communist China. Never forget the reality that has infiltrated this country ever since. Since then we have literally outsourced our independence to China. We literally could not defend our country today. Our manufacturing/infrastructure base has been destroyed, no steel, no computers, no chip production.
Wake up folks, we've been robbed and are in a very bad place.
Putin's not the problem, the problem resides in the money running the world and they are not looking out for the interests of the US.