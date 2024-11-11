(I will be sharing some content on X too in these heady Musk days. Below is a preview and then a link to follow. To get all my X content, please follow me here.)

What did they die for?

This Remembrance Day we need to face some hard truths. This is the best way to honour our forefathers who fought and died, including my own.

World War I was fought for nothing and its most important outcome was the rise of barbaric Bolshevism, the bloodiest and vilest political ideology of all time, stripping billions of their culture, religion and way of life.



As Christopher Clark writes in his magisterial The Sleepwalkers, “The protagonists of 1914 were sleepwalkers, watchful but unseeing, haunted by dreams, yet blind to the reality of the horror they were about to bring into the world.”



Honouring their deaths without acknowledging the sheer waste of the flower of European youth is, in fact, dishonour. World War II was merely the next chapter of the European Civil War, and, despite the mythology of it today, was equally wasteful. The Allies ostensibly went to war to save Poland and perhaps also Ethiopia.



To do so, they allied with Stalin, who had slaughtered up to 20 million in his own ethnic, religious, and class genocide. Poland was ruled by its own anti-semitic military junta. The Ethiopian emperor permitted savage slavery.



And by the end?



Poland would lose exponentially more lives than the 'betrayed' Czechoslovakia, and would fall to Soviet conquest, living under the Communist thumb for 50 years.



Ethiopia would later experience the horror of a now-global Communism, its own Red Terror, at the hands of Mengistu.



One can argue about what the Anglosphere should have done, but you cannot face reality and still declare it the greatest moral crusade of our time, the sole 'good war'. As Peter Hitchens wrote in his book, Phony Victory, “The theology of the ‘Good War’ demands a great deal of evasion, suppression and forgetfulness.”



