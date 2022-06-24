First up, good news in South Africa.

All restrictions have been dropped.

It was well overdue.

Apparently corporations such as high-end retail giant Woolworths and healthcare provider and WEF lackey, Discovery, are still going to enforce their own rules. A classic case of midwittery - the disadvantage of possessing ‘a little learning’.

Second, the expert class, I say that sneeringly, are finally admitting to what those with the grace of seeing beyond elitist myth saw all along:

a) Lockdowns were class suicide.

The World Bank has predicted 75 million have fallen into poverty over the last few year. Of course, they blame the pandemic still, not the insane response thereto. But I doubt their analysts and other decision-makers, besides the likes of Trudeau and Jacinda, are still under any illusions. (H/T Michael Senger at The New Normal.)

As I have pointed out many times, this was known by everybody before the lockdowns were initiated.

Head of disaster management in South Africa, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, famously stated in early 2020:

“These opportunities call for more sacrifices and – if needs be – what Amilcar Cabral called ‘class suicide’ wherein we must rally behind the common cause. The Coronavirus knows no class, race, or geographical location. We must continue some practices and restrictions from the current phase into the future.” “The coronavirus, has exposed our deep-seated fault lines, including Apartheid spatial planning, as we have said many a time. However, COVID-19 also offers us an opportunity to accelerate the implementation of some long agreed-upon structural changes to enable reconstruction, development and growth.”

And libs all over the world conveniently forgot a famous insight, made famous by Brad Pitt’s character in the anti-Wall Street film The Big Short:

When it comes to the chance to stick it to Trump and get the decarbonisation agenda really kicking off, who cares about the working class?

Does this all remain down the memory hole? I am optimistic it does not, to be honest. Masks could come back and they could vaccinate harder. The lockdowns, for now, are largely discredited.

b) Vaccines kill more than they save.

Peter Doshi, editor of the British Medical Journal, has said it out loud.

Adverse events from mRNA injections have outweighed benefits relating to covid.

From the study:

Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were associated with an increased risk of serious adverse events of special interest, with an absolute risk increase of 10.1 and 15.1 per 10,000 vaccinated over placebo baselines…

(H/T The Naked Emperor)

Again - we know people who got sick after the vaccines. I, for myself, do not know a single healthy person who has died genuinely from covid.

What has intrigued me since 2020, and what I fear will continue to be a mystery, is how doctors will not adjust their recommendations. There some kind of stubbornness, a lack of independence in them as they continue on their daily grind.

And government authorities have admitted in the US, after being pressed, they are not even monitoring their own vaccine injury system. They are deliberately flying blind.

(I see the same effect in teachers, so I am not singling out doctors. We all continue with non-evidence-based quackery like learning styles and homework for young kids.)

Doctors still prescribe tamiflu and flu jabs, as additional examples.

And here is one of these side effects which is most worrying, not only in itself but in how it demonstrates the great and dangerous unknowns of these new kinds of vaccines.

c) Sperm counts lowered by the mRNA vaccines.

Let me allow Alex Berenson to explain the import of this important study:

Based on counts from men who donated sperm to three fertility clinics in Israel, this finding is devastating - medically and politically. It cuts to the heart of the hottest button question of all about the mRNA shots, whether they have hidden fertility risks. That issue has simmered since early 2021, following my reporting that data showed the shots had caused excess miscarriages in rats - and other reports showing that measurable amounts of vaccine reached the ovaries and testes in tests in rats… Now - after a half-billion men have received mRNA shots - the skeptics appear to be right. Again. The Israeli paper offers hard evidence that the vaccines may present a systemic risk to men’s sperm counts. What was a conspiracy theory is now just a theory. AGAIN. … And on top of the myocarditis risk, the finding is more evidence that encouraging - much less forcing - men under 40 to take the mRNA vaccines was a catastrophic mistake.

Berenson notes that the study authors and media are putting the best possible spin on the news and the data recovered, stating that the decline is only temporary. But of course, this ignores the fact that such side effects were said to be impossible and calls into question the mechanism of the vaccines. And furthermore, the data does NOT show the decline is temporary:

As other writers have pointed out, the actual data in the paper do not really support the argument that sperm levels returned to normal after five months. In fact, by some measures, levels continued to decline. To play down this unpleasant reality, the researchers instead focused on the fact that median rather than average counts did recover after five months. (The median is the numerical midpoint of a series; If a series goes 1, 2, 3, 4, 20, the median will be 3, but the average will be 30 divided by 5, or 6.) Both the median and the average can be valuable statistics. Using the median rather than the average will hide extreme outliers. In this case, the fact that the average fell much more than the median is a sign that some of the men probably had near-zero sperm counts in both the second and third time periods - and that fact is arguably more important than the median change. All of which is to say that this data cannot be easily explained away and should not be ignored, as badly as the media would like to do so. The fall in sperm counts is part of an emerging and increasingly dark picture about the long-term health impacts of the mRNA shots - and should all by itself convince parents not to risk exposing their children to these powerful biotechnologies.

Unlike with regards to lockdowns, I am pessimistic about vaccination. Governments are in too deep now to change course, although the more honest Nordic countries are admitting some errors.

These vaccines are being added to childhood schedules, which will ensconce them permanently as weaponry for ‘public health’ and shield the vaccine companies from liability forever.