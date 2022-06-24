Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian's avatar
Brian
Jun 24, 2022

I take the contrary view. I think the hole they are digging with the mRNA gene therapy shots will be big enough to bury them all. It may take a little while longer for the impact of the damage from quackcination to be so overwhelming that their supporters capitulate, but I expect it will happen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Mara's avatar
Mara
Jun 24, 2022

For me, one of the most interesting facts you mentioned: restrictions are being dropped today in South Africa. Because I just read a similar news item, except it was Australia (where I live).

This can't just be coincidence...

Lockstep, anyone?

You can explain away the imposing of restrictions at the same time as being contagious fear (nation-wide lockdown here, from the last week of March 2020... just at the same time lockdowns were being imposed in many other countries). But the lifting of major restrictions? No way to explain that, except that they are all reading from the same instruction memo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture