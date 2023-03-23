Chris Waldburger

pobrecollie
Mar 23, 2023

At first I thought masks might help and bought a cycle pollution mask rather than disposable surgical ones. It came with valves and I thought "that's a bit useless". But then the gaps at the side of surgical masks are a lot bigger than the valves on my cycle pollution masks.

Then you notice that it was never mandated the type of mask that you need to wear, only that you wear one.

The masks did work, the purpose was to generate fear and keep up the illusion of a pandemic, nothing more.

Nebulo
Mar 23, 2023

Whilst I appreciate the succinct analysis by which you endeavour to end the covid pandemic debate... I propose an entire inversion.. It's stunningly efficient, requires far less analysis and counter arguments, scientific refutations etc..

Lets START the debate with this elephantine query:

Since when & how did/does a claimed 'novel virus' of ANY type, with a formally CDC/WHO determined & claimed IFR of 0.0013% constitute a 'pandemic'???

A disease with a 99.9987% survival rate for the majority of the global population is quite frankly a disease of ZERO concern, period, end of discussion.. and no 'large scale bioweapon demonstration' (aka, vaccine deployment) is required either 🤨

I rest my case....

