This brief post provides definitive answers on the questions we have endlessly and exhaustingly debated.

It is thus a ‘pocket’ resource for my readers to be certain and clear on the three big issues - lockdowns, masks, and vaccines.

Anybody clinging to the old narrative is either a fanatic or a liar.

Lockdowns

If lockdowns were necessary, then countries which did not lock down would show spikes in their mortality rates.

This is not the case. We were fortunately provided with a control nation in the shape of Sweden, where there has been no evidence of a pandemic at all. And, no, Sweden did not do a ‘voluntary’ lockdown.

Coversely, spikes in mortality occurred in the likes of New York and Italy, exactly as they locked down.

Quibble with the details all you like. The lockdown narrative has been shown to be entirely fraudulent.

Masks

The mask mandate radicalized me. Wearing a piece of cloth over my face was so obviously stupid and ridiculous, it was impossible to take anything else the public authorities told us to do seriously.

We never needed studies to confirm what was plainly obvious, but we got them anyway.

Tom Jefferson, of Oxford, collated all the important mask studies for a massive review on masks for the Cochrane Library, which serves as a database for final presentation of controlled studies.

The chief finding:

Wearing masks in the community probably makes little or no difference to the outcome of influenza‐like illness/COVID‐19 like illness compared to not wearing masks.

The results are already being distorted in the media, but the author’s own take is blunt and telling:

“There is just no evidence that masks make any difference. Full stop.”

What about healthcare workers wearing ‘N95’ masks rather than cloth masks?

“It makes no difference – none of it.”

Jefferson also debunks the ‘two-metre’ rule as being based on absolutely nothing, along with the entire ‘Swiss cheese’ model of hand-washing, ventilation, et cetera.

So how did all these mandates happen?

Jefferson:

Governments had bad advisors from the very beginning... They were convinced by non-randomised studies, flawed observational studies. A lot of it had to do with appearing as if they were ‘doing something.’ In early 2020, when the pandemic was ramping up, we had just updated our Cochrane review ready to publish…but Cochrane held it up for 7 months before it was finally published in November 2020. After the 7-month delay, Cochrane then published an editorial to accompany our review. The main message of that editorial was that you can't sit on your hands, you’ve got to do something, you can't wait for good evidence…. it's a complete subversion of the ‘precautionary principle’ which states that you should do nothing unless you have reasonable evidence that benefits outweigh the harms.

Masks were entirely political and for the sake of social control.

Vaccines

The vaccine pushers willfully ignore a study conducted by Peter Doshi (a senior editor at one of the most prestigious medical journals in the world, the British Medical Journal), along with credible researchers from around the world.

This study, published in a journal entitled Vaccine, found the following:

Combined, the mRNA vaccines were associated with an excess risk of serious adverse events of special interest of 12.5 per 10,000 vaccinated… The excess risk of serious adverse events found in our study points to the need for formal harm-benefit analyses, particularly those that are stratified according to risk of serious COVID-19 outcomes.

Yes, the vaccines carry meaningful risk. Considering most people had already had covid when they got the vaccine, or they were at no risk of serious illness, the vaccine pressure campaign has been criminal.

And what to make of this?

Bulgaria and Romania are two of the least vaccinated countries in Europe, and Germany one of the most vaccinated. Yet the EU’s Eurostat website reports that in December 2022, Bulgaria and Romania recorded little or no excess deaths, while, Germany recorded an excess mortality rate of 37.3 %.

A paper is currently in preprint from Denmark which aims to explain why the EU experienced excess all-cause mortality in the first nine months of 2022.

Its conclusion, which still awaits review:

Analyses of 31 countries weighted by population size show that all-cause mortality during the first nine months of 2022 increased more the higher the 2021 vaccination uptake.

Imagine still being pro-vax.

Conclusion

The debate is over.

The entire planet has fallen victim to a global assault in the name of health and safety.

Scientists and journalists who do not acknowledge this are at minimum complicit after the fact.