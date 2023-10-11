In April of this year, researcher Kevin McKernan discovered DNA contamination in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines:

Multiple assays support DNA contamination that exceeds the European Medicines Agency (EMA) 330ng/mg requirement and the FDAs 10ng/dose requirements.

At the time, this was largely dismissed by scientists and media figures.

Even if it were the case, it was argued, traces of the DNA particles that were used to make the mRNA of the vaccines were probably no big deal and harmless.

Regulations, after all, do not forbid the presence of foreign DNA outright in medicines, but instead prescribe a threshold amount of DNA.

Phillip Buckhaults, professor at the University of South Carolina, mocked the claim as a ‘conspiracy theory’, and was even quoted in the standard ‘fact-checks’ by the likes of AP News as a pro-vaccine mainstream scientific expert.

But then he investigated the story himself, and has now, incredibly, testified before his state’s senate concerning his discovery of billions of DNA fragments in vaccine vials, stating that “there is a very real hazard” that these fragments can become a “permanent fixture of the cell” in the bodies of the vaccinated.

(Needless to say, I have not found any AP News reporting on this stunning change of mind on the part of one of their erstwhile beloved experts.)

German researchers have also independently confirmed the findings of McKernan and Buckhaults.

Their results:

First of all, levels of DNA contamination are over 300 times the allowed limit.

Second, this DNA came from residual bacteria that had been bred in vats of faeces to generate the mRNA in the vaccine. This bacteria’s name? E coli.

Intriguingly, that was not the way Pfizer made the vaccine in its trials. Only later were they were allowed to ramp up production using a different process - the ‘vats of faeces’ process. Some trial.

The German research was conducted by biologist Jürgen O. Kirchner, who submitted the vaccines for analysis at the laboratory supervised by Professor Brigitte König of Leipzig University Hospital.

Here is Kirchner’s introduction to his findings:

As Kirchner points out above, we now know that the vaccine reaches lymph nodes, the heart, and the ovaries, despite being told that this too was a ‘conspiracy theory’ back in 2021.

What then is the risk of this DNA floating around in the bodies of the vaccinated?

Wafik El-Deiry, Director of the Cancer Centre at Brown University (!) explained these risks on X:

[Buckhaults] explains how pieces of naked DNA allowed in protein vaccines at a certain threshold was not so problematic in a different era but that with encapsulation in liposomes they can now easily get into cells. If they get into cells they can integrate into the genome which is permanent, heritable, and has a theoretical risk of causing cancer depending on where in the genome they integrate. There is a need for more research into what happens in stem cells and I would add germ-line, heart, (and) brain. Blood clots, myocarditis, cardiac arrests and other adverse effects are documented. To have adequate informed consent, individuals need to know risks versus benefits and this is part of the concern.

So much for the informed consent of those already vaccinated.

To sum up, bits of DNA are floating around the vaccines and now the bodies of the vaccinated.

Because of the nature of mRNA vaccines, these DNA fragments have access to cells.

In so doing, they could cause cancer, and who knows what else.

Are we seeing this in the mortality data?

Yes, we are.

I have pointed out for years now the paradoxical excess mortality rates across the world after a pandemic was ended by a miracle vaccine.

Last month, I reported the news that children in the UK are dying at an excess rate of 22% thus far this year.

Last week, The Ethical Skeptic released his analysis of US mortality data:

For those aged 0-54, sudden cardiac deaths are up 38%.

For those aged 0-54, canver deaths are up 24%.

For those aged 0-24, deaths are up 42%.

When did this begin?

Week 14 of 2021…

Intriguingly, this correlates with another graph…

Disability rates in the US labour force decreased through 2020, and exploded from the beginning of 2021.

What happened to young people and workers in America in the first quarter of 2021?

This:

Meanwhile, whilst this is finally being discussed by scientists, this happened…

Of course, at the actual ceremony, these pioneers of health showed just how great their product was by arriving in masks:

While ‘the science’ catches up with ‘conspiracy theorists’ like me, the media and all the great and the good continue to applaud the vaccine as a miracle drug.

There is no media coverage of the story of the century.

Billions of people may have cancer-causing DNA floating around their bodies, DNA which has the ability to enter the human cell and permanently alter it.

And it is quite possible it was put there deliberately.

Maybe next time we don’t all inject ourselves with mysterious fecal-DNA liquid just because the TV told us to.

It’s long past time to pay more careful attention.

