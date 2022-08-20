Almost a year ago, I tried to sound the alarm about what was becoming obvious in British death data:

After another year of mysterious and tragic excess death, the establishment newspapers in that country are edging their way to asking some hard questions of their government. However, they are still unable to question the modern sacrament of vaccination, instead only daring to question 'lockdown effects':

I am sure lockdown despair and medical backlogs have a great deal of blame for deaths in the present, but I strongly doubt the lockdown can account for them all. The sudden deaths, heart attacks, and new cancers for many require we look elsewhere too.

But, even if lockdowns were solely to blame, that should be enough for mass arrests of politicians and media barons who knowingly pushed them on us, caused their long retention, and continue to assert that it did some good. We know of all the carnage caused by criminal behaviour. It will likely happen again unless there are consequences.

The Telegraph continues:

9/11 and 7/7 caused less than 3000 deaths, and wars and revolutions were launched in consequence. (By the way, the insane security measures we still endure were precursors to our hygiene police state.) 1000 excess deaths per week in one country should be causing uproar and penance.

Questions are being asked but we are yet to see any response approaching the gravity of the tragedy:

I am tired now of being called a conspiracy theorist. People like me were right. The media and their experts were insanely wrong. I welcome the Telegraph finally asking hard questions but I doubt the journalists who aided and abetted the crime of the century will take us all the way there.

Friends, you cannot be nonchalant about an attack on society itself by decadent elites. If we tolerate this, then our children will be next. They have, indeed, already suffered.

The fight is not only for justice, but for the redemption of our souls.

A great saint once wrote, "He that is angry without cause, shall be in danger; but he that is angry with cause, shall not be in danger: for without anger, teaching will be useless, judgments unstable, crimes unchecked."