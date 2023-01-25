The fact that this news has to be reported by independent writers on Substack represents an epochal shift in media.

There is zero subtlety in the mainstream deceit now.

The media is literally complicit in mass murder.

The situation in Scotland from The Naked Emperor:

He adds: “Overall, in December there was a 10% increase in deaths and a 15.6% decrease in births.”

Never fear. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is focused on the real issues, however:

Meanwhile in England and Wales, the Naked Emperor reports:

Week two in England and Wales saw excess deaths shoot up again. In England they were 18.8% higher and in Wales 28.7%. However, as I noted in a previous article, the ONS have started using figures from 2021 and 2022 to calculate their averages. As these were abnormal years this skews the numbers. Using the previous five year average (2015-2019) means excess deaths in England are 23% higher (3,047 deaths) and in Wales a whopping 34% higher (299 deaths). Overall, in the first two weeks of January, the UK has experience a 36% increase in excess deaths. This works out at approximately 25,000 excess deaths over the last quarter. Or 21 excess deaths every hour.

Only a fraction of these deaths are registered as caused by covid.

And this is not only true of Britain. The same effect is seen in Europe, including Israel, as a whole.

Alex Berenson contrasts this with the lightly vaccinated countries of South Africa and Bulgaria:

Deaths in Bulgaria have fallen far below their 2020 and 2021 levels - and more recently even below the 2015-2019 averages. Bulgaria had among the lowest vaccination rates anywhere in the world, with only about 30 percent of adults jabbed and under 15 percent receiving even one booster. The country had widespread Covid outbreaks and high Covid deaths in 2020 and 2021. But - as was widely predicted when Covid began and before the mRNA vaccines were introduced - it now appears to be running a deficit of deaths. The most likely explanation is that many of the people Covid killed were very old and sick and would have died within a year or two. The Bulgarian data, and similar figures from South Africa, also appear to end “long Covid” as an explanation for the excess deaths in the mRNA countries. Both countries had nearly everyone exposed to the coronavirus.

I would quibble with Berenson above. Lockdowns killed far more than covid. I believe the majority of 2020 deaths were caused by ventilators and neglect as well as the nocebo effect.

Tell your children you said something, you were righteously angry, when all of this evil madness happened in our lifetimes.