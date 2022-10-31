Bolsonaro rally in Rio. These massive numbers were seen in multiple cities across Brazil leading up to the elections on Sunday.

What kind of a leader does the common citizen want?

If given the chance, voters would elect a strong leader with wide-ranging power. They hate ‘the political’, in general.

Such a leader would have some kind of accountability, but would have the authority to protect the people’s culture and religious beliefs, and to do what is best for the working and middle classes.

Is it any coincidence that such a leader is so rarely offered to voters by party and global elites?

In the US, Republicans generally support American culture, particularly with regards to religion, free speech, and guns. At least rhetorically. But for decades they were willing to open borders, invade the world, and allow jobs to be shipped to the East.

The party of the working class, the Democrats, whilst positioning themselves as pro-poor, have never hesitated to show their disdain for anybody who is against affirmative action, the pulling down of statues, BLM riots, and a radical sexual agenda imposed upon kids.

We see the same in Britain. If a Jeremy Corbyn had ever come out against wokeness and European cosmopolitanism, such a figure would have swept into power. As it was, because Boris Johnson seemed opposed to such things, he dispatched Corbyn easily. (He was not really opposed.)

This is the reason Trump was able to destroy the Bush dynasty in the Republican party. He was not only conservative in terms of immigration, the abortion question and the love of country, he tacked to the centre on protecting social security benefits, and outflanked Obama and Clinton by opposing free trade agreements and vowing to bring back manufacturing jobs and thus raise blue collar wages. He actually achieved all of this, by the way.

But, for some reason, such a candidate is not allowed by the Establishment. While a Trump could take over his party by sheer magnetism, any candidate like him is always a war with the managerial class. Trump’s flaw was in not understanding that he had a mandate to destroy this administrative state. It remains an open question what a returning Trump could achieve, and whether he could even be elected.

It must be asked then why is it that such a leader must always be vilified?

The answer lies in the reigning religion of the west, which derives from World War II mythology, in which the Atlantic allies supposedly came together triumphantly to defeat the continental Satan, the Austrian painter.

This religion teaches that any leader who is patriotic, or nationalist, and also pro-worker, must be some kind of Nazi. Any belief in borders and greatness, in strong leadership and patriotism, is thus tainted.

Of course, we know now that the World War II mythology is rubbish. The Allied powers had its core the regime of Stalin. Stalin won the war. There was thus no ‘good’ side in World War II. Churchill and Roosevelt picked a dictator, and then handed half of Europe, most of the former European colonies, and China, to his communist alliance.

By the time Britain and the US had allied with Stalin, his regime had already executed millions in concentration camps. (Including far more Jews than Hitler had killed at that point, in his party purge.) Millions more would be exterminated after the alliance had been formed. Roosevelt did not care. Despite his relationship with Churchill, he hated the British Empire and anything not ideologically related to his liberal revolution of the US. Stalin to him was a brutal bodyguard for the International Left to wield.

In this Atlantic religion, anything which smacks of international socialism is approved and celebrated. Anything which is open borders, which is opposed to the natural right wing tradition of Christian Europe (throne and altar), which is for big welfare states and global bodies injecting kids with fake medicine and diabolic sexual ideology, is to be promulgated within the New Church of the New West. The global love given to a Canadian Trudeau or a Brazilian Lula exemplifies this aptly.

This is why the great and good hated Trump - for what he represents. This is why they hate Putin.

Hear it from the horse’s mouth, the Democrat congressman currently in charge of the January 6th ‘insurrection’ hearings:

“Moscow right now is a hub of corrupt tyranny, censorship, authoritarian repression, police violence, propaganda, government lies and disinformation, and planning for war crimes. It is a world center of antifeminist, antigay, anti-trans hatred, as well as the homeland of replacement theory for export. In supporting Ukraine, we are opposing these fascist views, and supporting the urgent principles of democratic pluralism.”

Who is he speaking about? It is an attack on Putin, but it is equally an attack on MAGA, on the burgeoning European Right, or Bolsonaro in Brazil. And this is why they hate Bolsonaro. This is why he was not allowed to win Sunday’s election.

Echoes of 2020 in Brazil 2022

One of the many anomalies in the 2020 election was the bizarre and fantastical advantage Biden enjoyed in the opinion polls before Election Day, despite being unable to draw a crowd or speak coherently, despite telling black Americans they were not black if they did not support him, despite expressing his love of kids feeling his hairy legs and sitting on his lap, and despite being an all-round unpleasant guy.

Only handfuls ever showed up to Biden events, whereas Trump pulled huge crowds in all the swing states.

Then look at what happened in the key swing states on Election Day, contra the polling:

In Ohio, the average polling underestimated Trump by 7%. In Florida by 3%. Wisconsin 4%. Pennsylvania 4%. (Trump did not win the latter two states.)

Ohio and Florida are important. You have to look far back in history to see an American President elected who did not win Ohio and Florida - yet Biden pulled that off in 2020.

Indeed, Biden managed to win only 1 of 19 ‘bellwether’ counties, the counties where the outcome of the vote has predicted the last eight out of nine elections.

Even stranger, Biden smashed Obama’s vote total, yet somehow won fewer counties overall.

Intriguingly, the polls were far less wrong in states where Trump was closer in polling, states whose counting went on long after Election Day, and which, along with Wisconsin, decided the election.

In Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada the polls only underestimated Trump by 1%.

30 000 more votes to Trump spread out in Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin would have won him the election.

How many voters believed the election had been lost by virtue of the biased polling and stayed home?

How many voters were unaware of Biden’s corruption via his son, who would have shifted their vote if the media had not blacked out the story with help from the CIA? (The answer is 16% of Biden voters.)

And, of course, how many votes were fraudulent, given that they were posted in drop boxes without any ID verification, in huge dumps?

For example, it was statistically impossible for Biden to have won so many of the mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania. Did the media care? Of course not. They wanted the rage on January 6th as an excuse to designate half the country as either actual or potential terrorists.

I believe what happened in 2020 was that local Democrat election officials were not taken by surprise by the level of Trump support as they did in 2016. They had enough fraud ready to put Biden over the line on Election Night, in the urban areas exactly where they needed the extra vote.

I have gone into such detail, because we have seen the exact same thing happen in Brazil this past weekend, and indeed weeks ago when Bolsonaro made a mockery of the polling when he denied Lula a majority in the first round of the election.

Lula had been projected to win by 15% or so and take a majority in the first round. Instead he was kept to under 50% and only edged Bolsonaro by 5%.

This is not so surprising when one considers that crime, inflation, and unemployment were all better under Bolsonaro than under Lula, even during the early 2000s Brazilian economic boom owing to global conditions.

But even the Bolsonaro over-performance was strange in itself. The polling was around 10% off in the presidential race, but off by more than 30% in down-ticket races where Bolsonaro candidates dominated. This is most unusual.

Now, this past Sunday, the race closed even further, with Lula apparently winning 51% to 49%.

If you look at the regional breakdown of the results, things get even stranger.

Reports are coming in that prisoners are celebrating because they know Lula will go soft on them, as are the narco-gangs.

Meanwhile, the Christians are concerned and are currently praying for the nation in desperation:

It is obvious, therefore, that like Biden and so many others, Lula is the candidate for anarcho-tyranny, in which good and decent citizens are hounded by criminals and vaccinators, whilst prisoners and drug dealers run rampant.

The country can go to hell, but at least the green fanatics are happy. This is why Lula can get love from both Trudeau and the Venezuelan dictator at the same time.

This image from New York is, of course, totally normal:

In summary, elections around the world are now crooked. The people are being cut out of the democratic process, particularly people of faith who respect law and order, and who oppose global lockdowns for the sake of fake viruses and fake climate science.

What happens historically when the people become disillusioned with democracy?

The answer is him: