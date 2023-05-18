The data concerning excess deaths around the world is alarming. After a ‘pandemic’, in which deaths of frail and elderly would have been ‘pulled forward’, we should have death deficits around the world. But the reverse is true.

To be sure, much of this excess death is attributable to increased homicides, traffic accidents, suicides and poverty around the world, following lockdown carnage as well as the George Floyd effect.

These factors have hurt young people in particular.

But the lockdowns and the de-policing movement are not enough, in my view, to explain horrific death statistics in stable, developed nations across the world, which I will show you below. I believe vaccines are a factor too. This is, of course, prima facie evidenced by the great hesitancy regarding boosters on the part of the vaccinated. The word got out.

But correlation between vaccination levels and excess mortality has also been confirmed by Norwegian scientists, who published their findings in the Asian Pacific Journal of Health Sciences:

Analyses of 31 countries weighted by population size show that all-cause mortality during the first 9 months of 2022 increased more the higher the 2021 vaccination uptake… Despite a possible preventive effect in 2021, we cannot rule out that COVID-19 vaccination uptake in Europe has led to increasing 2022 all-cause mortality between January and September.

Oops.

Perhaps even more alarming than the deaths, however, is the complete lack of interest or curiosity on the part of the majority. I was accused of being callous towards covid patients these past few years. And now I am accused of being obsessive because suddenly deaths are not supposed to matter anymore. We are meant to move on, and ignore mass deaths occurring at greater levels than during the pandemic.

It is very telling how so many of us became so concerned with covid deaths, and ‘granny’, but care nothing for the greater number of deaths being recorded around the world after covid. (Of course, the concern during covid was never real either, otherwise there would have been curiosity surrounding mass deaths caused by ventilators, remdesivir, and other iaotrogenic factors.)

When it comes to vaccine deaths, I often recall the award-winning Thai-German microbiologist, Sucharit Bhakdi (who studied at the Max Planck Institute of Immunobiology in Germany and conducted research at the University of Mainz), warning us all at the beginning of the vaccine roll-out that the vaccinated were taking on serious, long-term risks - the exact opposite of what Biden would tell Americans before the harmless omicron wave.

His exact words: ‘It’s not Russian roulette. It’s worse. But if you want to do it, go ahead. Don’t say that we didn’t warn you.’ See his appearance in the Following the Science? documentary at 1.02.00.

Intriguingly, Bhakdi is now being prosecuted in Germany for ‘hate speech’ after he criticized Israeli policy toward Palestinians.

I was struck by Bhakdi’s dire and forceful warning at the time. But as the months went by, I came to believe he had overstated the case. I still lean in that direction, but the data I am about to present to you does give me pause. Whilst the vaccinated are not all going to drop dead in the streets, and the vaccine is clearly not arsenic, the question remains unanswered whether millions have not had their lives sacrificed at the altars of ‘science’ worship and ‘health and safety’.

Before we look at the data, note these headlines shared by Professor Norman Fenton, an expert in risk and probability from the University of London. The data is now too overwhelming to be buried entirely by the media.

Let’s look at the data driving these headlines. From there, we can ask further questions as to the possible causes and the ramifications thereof.

The source for many of these statistics is mortality.watch.

First, let us look at Taiwan and Japan. Stable, highly-ordered nations.

What happened at the end of 2020 that began a reversal in death rates?

The Ethical Skeptic has shown a similar pattern amongst young people in the USA, beginning at the same time. Bear in mind covid DID NOT kill this group of people.

Just glancing at the low-res crude data from Europe tells a story in itself:

Again, deaths increasing after so many people were meant to have been killed by covid in 2020 and 2021 is a sign something has gone horribly, horribly wrong.

David Dickson has usefully mapped out cumulative excess deaths for the UK, which show strong correlation between lockdowns and vaccination with jumps in excess death:

This matches disability reporting too in the UK:

Nick Hudson has reported the findings of Dutch immunologist, Theo Schetters, who has convincingly shown that in the Netherlands, vaccines accounted for over 60% of the excess mortality in 2022. You can watch Schetters’ ten-minute presentation at the European Parliament this past month here.

Millions of excess deaths around the world. Perhaps 60% vaccine-caused and 40% lockdown and de-policing caused.

That seems to be a launchpad from which to launch studies and then criminal trials for mass murder and/or culpable homicide.

But first we need to ask ourselves: why did we care so much about covid deaths and not the greater number of excess deaths first world countries are experiencing right now?

Perhaps the answer lies in what Oswald Spengler wrote of the media in his 1922 opus, The Decline of the West: