Lacking any self-awareness, British government broadcaster, the BBC, published this past month a report under the following headline:

Scotland's winter death toll worst in more than 30 years

The BBC was one of the important media enforcers globally of the entire pandemic narrative. Assiduously, they pushed lockdowns and vaccines, and shut down any debate.

And now, so very casually, the corporation inadvertently admits that there was indeed no pandemic. For how could there have been, if three years later, after the deaths of thousands, after the successful roll-out of a miracle vaccine, a Scottish winter produced more death than in 2020, than in three decades prior?

The evil of the media is perhaps only outstripped by its stupidity. Nowhere in the report is this connection made; nowhere is the obvious question asked.

The piece makes it clear that the problem is not confined to Scotland:

Data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed there were 24,427 deaths registered between December 2022 and March 2023 - 11% more than the previous winter and the highest since 1989-90. It came as Health Secretary Michael Matheson said the country faced “extremely challenging” months ahead… Mr Matheson said that mortality rates had risen across the UK and said Westminster austerity policies over the past decade had led to deaths due to service cuts.

The BBC’s health correspondent, Lisa Summers, states:

Last winter was often referred to as the worst in the history of the NHS, and with no let-up in pressures over the summer months, doctors say they have real concerns about what this winter will bring.

So the worst winter in the history of the NHS was not in 2020?

How is this possible? Were the hospitals not entirely overwhelmed during the greatest health crisis in over a century?

It seems the ever-disappointing Boris Johnson knew the truth… which as my Panda colleague Domini Gordon points out, calls into question the entire Boris-in-ICU episode:

Many of us warned this would happen.

Loneliness, fear, stress, unemployment, inflation, delayed medical care: these were all certain consequences to the lockdowns, all of which, in the aggregate, would certainly lead to increased death.

This was entirely predictable, as was the inevitable failure of lockdowns (and masks and vaccines) to stop transmission of an already-present respiratory virus. Polar explorers get the flu, after all.

We betrayed the social compact for nothing, for less than nothing, for death. And our leaders knew this as they did it.

But it is now quite clear that it is not only the fall-out of lockdowns that is killing thousands.

Look at this other horrific data point from Scotland (h/t Scottish Unity group):

(Interestingly, CBS News in the US reported a few days ago that American infant mortality rates rose in 2022 for the first time in over 20 years.)

To recap:

The official media agency of Britain implies that there was no pandemic, and that the country has a serious excess death problem.

Understandably, a Member of Parliament, Andrew Bridgen, decided a few months ago to force a debate on the issue.

The response from his colleagues?

Only 13 of the 650 of them bothered to turn up.

When MPs were asked by the HART group why they had not turned up for the debate, they received responses like this:

“The vaccine efficacy has been proven beyond doubt. Only a small band of anti-science whackjobs in the conspiracy theory movement continue to peddle this rubbish.”

“If you think I’m going to waste time listening to Bridgen drivelling on with his antivax nonsense, you have another thing coming”

Bridgen shared in the session much of what I have written about for the last few years: the post-vax rise in disability claims, the continued post-’pandemic’ excess deaths across age groups, mirroring the increased mortality seen, and hidden, in the Pfizer and Moderna trials.

But in our times, referring to publicly available statistics and asking sensible, obvious questions makes you an ‘anti-science whackjob’.

We live in a society ruled by media and politicians. In other words, a society governed by lies and greed.