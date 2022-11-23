Chris Waldburger

AliceJKeen
Nov 23, 2022

This upsets me so much, but I'm so glad you wrote it. It's as though you took what is in my head and put it on paper. The bit that upsets me most is how those many, many people made the future that is coming for our children, possible. And still I'm called selfish, and a conspiracy theorist by my own brother.

I shall never, ever be able to forget what has happened and how it was enabled by so many who are still denying what they must be able to see with their own eyes. I mean...even Dr John Campbell is producing posters asking people to wake up and follow the evidence and depicting them as sheep.

Thank goodness for people like you.

TRM
Nov 23, 2022

If you do not question authority you will be the victim of authority.

