To sin by silence when they should protest makes cowards out of men.

I had family members, friends, medical professionals asking me throughout 2020 and 2021, don’t I care about people dying from covid? Surely if we can save some lives by smashing old liberties and masking kids, we should try?

I wonder why none of those people care about the mass increase in deaths happening right now. The deaths so many of us warned were on their way.

This compliance, this ostrich-in-the-sand attitude from people who did not want to be controversial, did not want to stir, has created a political environment in which the world’s most powerful nations have declared in the recent G20 communique they will build permanent mRNA technology hubs, develop global digital vaccine passes for travel, that “capitalize and build on the success of the existing standards and digital COVID-19 certificates.”

Compliance and complicity made this future possible for our children.

I remember these people who mocked and scoffed when we asked masks to come off, when we pointed out social distance was not working, when we suggested this new vaccine technology was madness. And I will remember them, every time I see statistics such as these below.

And as their silence continues, I will know this about them - their apparent concern for the elderly and obese during 2020 was entirely about themselves and their own self-righteousness. For if they cared about preventing deaths, they would be saying something about this horror unfolding:

Some mortality statistics from Ben at US Mortality, featuring many countries which pursued the restrictions with utter aggression and are still masked and vaxxing:

The most rigorous investigation into this phenomenon is being done by The Ethical Skeptic, who points that the most valuable metric to use when assessing the general health of a country like the US is Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Mortality:

Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Mortality as a metric, serves to filter out the distractions of Covid-19 as well as mortality from accidents, overdoses, and assault – all of which serve to cloud one’s ability to observe the entailed alarming signal. As of MMWR Week 40 2022, the US has experienced an additional 385,000 natural cause deaths above and beyond what we should have seen for this period of time. Couple this with 80,000 non-natural deaths during the same timeframe, and one finds an excess of 465,000 deaths which have occurred since MMWR Week 14 of 2021. A pandemic all unto itself.

In his words, what the hell is this?

But be careful if you notice this and say something…

The results are in. Something dark and deadly has taken hold of the bodies of human beings, as well as their hearts and minds.

Sin by silence no more.