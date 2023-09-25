Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Carter's avatar
John Carter
Sep 25, 2023

I was right there with you, telling anyone who would listen (no one did) that you can't just hit the big red emergency stop button on the giant clanking machine of the global economy without breaking it, and that the consequences of breaking that machine would be incomparably more dire than any virus.

Since this was so obvious, it can only be concluded that this was a desired outcome. As you said, there was (and is) something very dark in the air....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Waldburger
Johnny's avatar
Johnny
Sep 25, 2023Edited

The Oligarchs have long written off the Entire African Population & all they interested in is what's under ground. The value of people to bankers , WHO, WEF, UNESCO , UN et al is ZERO. Just oil, diamonds, uranium, metals & minerals etc etc & Injections. That'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture