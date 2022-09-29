Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Helen W
Sep 29, 2022

Absolutely spot on. Thank you! A so-called expert - not doing his homework in the first instance! I have no praise for this man whatsoever!

TRM
Sep 29, 2022Edited

We have known since May of 2021 (YES 2021) that the vaccine didn't stay at the injection site because Dr Bridle went public with Pfizer's own bio-distribution study that was obtained via FOIA in Japan. More recently the May 2022 data dump ordered by the court in the Corminaty case shows clearly that both the FDA & Pfizer KNEW this when they publicly LIED and said it stayed at the injection site.

I don't know if he is sincere or not. I think it could just be more CYA as the rats flee the sinking ship.

