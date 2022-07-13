Chris Waldburger

Chris Waldburger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Jul 13, 2022

Completely agree.

They're trying to ramp it up here in NZ btw. They're going to rejig the orange traffic light systems and try and ramp up masking again which has finally fallen away from the moronic levels that it was. And are going to push the vaccines again, boosters and so on. Ardern is one of the stupidest and nastiest PMs that I've ever lived under (a list that includes John Howard and Margaret Thatcher)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Johnny's avatar
Johnny
Jul 13, 2022Edited

The world , Humanity, WE The People NEED voices like you. it's a Global Genocide with impunity, Reward & Silence by The People. what will it take??? Food Shortages!??? Water Supply Cut offs? Power cuts?? You really want to hit the Sleeping Folks with a hammer on the head to Wake them up! ( Metaphorically speaking )

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Waldburger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture