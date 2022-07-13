In August of last year, I wrote a post that caught the attention of a global audience.

All it took was reading the British government's own data on covid patients' vaccination status, and then reporting on those figures.

Noticing things in our age has become a controversial act, and this instance of such an act was no different.

The data spoke for itself, really.

I reported the following:

Less than a third of delta variant deaths are in the unvaccinated. Let me say that another way - two-thirds of Delta deaths in the UK are in the jabbed.

Of course, I received all the clever explanations - Simpson's Paradox, age confounders, ratio of vaccinated vs dead, etc.

But this style of criticism ignored the obvious.

The vaccine was meant to prevent transmission. You were not meant to die at all. This was the rationale behind authorizing a genetic, novel product with no long-term safety data.

Now we know safety is a serious concern, particularly when balanced against the low risk of death.

And as of today, I can report again on the British data - the ratio of vaccinated dying has got markedly higher. Indeed, there seems to be negative efficacy.

Let me state it plainly:

94% of covid deaths in the UK are in the vaccinated.

90% of the vaccinated deaths were boosted.

This is a medical malpractice disaster. And is the definitive rejoinder to any continued defense of the vaccines.

How are these products not being withdrawn?

We see this same failure in New Zealand data:

Of course, this disaster is exponentially amplified by the fact that these injections are not only useless, and seemingly covid-spreading, they are in fact dangerous.

I have reported this for months but finally questions are being asked by mainstream media about why deaths are increasing after a supposed wonder vaccine purportedly ended a deadly pandemic.

Deaths are only part of the story. Fertility rates are crashing too.

And meanwhile people are hoping to vaccinate their children against a benign cold-like virus, with a vaccine that is not only useless and dangerous, but completely outdated.

Please understand, I judge nobody who has taken the vaccine. The onslaught from media has been relentless. But, as of now, we need everybody to draw a line in the sand. Enough is enough. And then we need accountability from the leaders, corporate and political, who lied and continue to lie, at enormous cost to citizens and employees. Prison time.